WWE Elimination Chamber: 5 Reasons why The Undertaker helped Aleister Black beat AJ Styles

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Undertaker made a big return at WWE Elimination Chamber

AJ Styles, one of the most prominently featured heels on RAW was in complete control of the match against his Elimination Chamber opponent Aleister Black, at WWE Elimination Chamber. It was a very good match, but the numbers game would catch up with the Dutch Destroyer.

And then, out of the blue, we would hear an ominous gong that we've come to know and fear over the years. The Undertaker would show up in the ring, helping Aleister Black to pick up the win against The Phenomenal One.

Why did The Phenom choose to show up at WWE Elimination Chamber? I shall try and explain this with 5 compelling reasons.

Be sure to chime in and let me know your thoughts and views in the comments section below. Are you excited about the feud between AJ Styles and The Undertaker?

#5 To even out the numbers

The Undertaker could have randomly showed up in the middle of the match and attacked AJ Styles, but that is not generally how a babyface reacts. It would have been very out of character for The Phenom, and so a situation had to be created where a babyface like Aleister Black was in trouble, getting assaulted by AJ Styles and The OC. Kudos to the heels for playing their part in the right manner, setting the stage for the arrival of The Undertaker.

Even though the legend does not hunt in packs, he saw a fellow good man in trouble and stepped out to help him out. And he took out a person who's been mocking the legendary Undertaker in recent times, with his comments and his actions.

I can't wait for RAW to find out what the fallout effect of The Undertaker's actions are, and how angry AJ Styles will be.

1 / 5 NEXT