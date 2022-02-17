WWE Elimination Chamber - 5 things that should not happen at any cost 

WWE Elimination Chamber will take place in Saudi Arabia this year, and the card is stacked as ever. Even if it's a plain-jane show without a bunch of surprises, it is still pretty much guaranteed to be a winner.

That said, avoiding the following mistakes at WWE Elimination Chamber will ensure that the weeks and months following the show do not suffer. Sports entertainment, after all, is a never-ending drama series. One misstep could derail the momentum entirely and drive a whole bunch of fans away.

As always, feel free to voice your own thoughts and opinions in the comments below. Remember that you do not have to agree with us. If you believe that the opinions listed here are not missteps, let us know.

#5 At WWE Elimination Chamber 2022, Austin Theory should not become the WWE Champion

Austin Theory is clearly marked for great success. That said, he should not be the winner of the men's WWE Elimination Chamber match just yet, because it's far too early to put the title around his waist.

Yes, he is destined to do great things in the future, and Vince McMahon clearly recognizes that. But fast-tracking him to the main event would be a repetition of the Roman Reigns episode. Remember how the audience just wouldn't accept 'The Big Dog'?

Honestly, either Bobby Lashley or Brock Lesnar should win the big match. Nobody else has been portrayed as being dominant or strong enough to pick up a victory against these golems. Not even Seth Rollins in his current avatar.

But having Austin Theory pick up the biggest win of his career so very early would be a genuine mistake. It may curtail his momentum significantly.

