WWE Elimination Chamber betting odds: Naomi and Bray Wyatt favorites to win the titles

What surprises do the oddsmakers think could be in store for Elimination Chamber?

Surprising odds coming in ahead of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

What’s the news?

According to wweleaks.org, there are quite a few surprising favourites for the upcoming pay-per-view event.

In case you didn’t know...

wweleaks.org is a website that follows all different types of gambling odds on several major gambling websites for WWE pay-per-views. The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view card consists of seven matches on the main show, while Mojo Rawley will go up against Curt Hawkins on the pre-show.

The show is headlined by the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Title that will see current champion, John Cena, defend against Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, AJ Styles, and Bray Wyatt.

The heart of the matter

All odds listed currently as of the time of writing are based on the odds from 5dimes.eu. Odds are listed in American money line format. The number listed for the favorites is the amount of money that would need to be wagered in order to win $100 (Example: -200 favorites need to have $200 wagered on them to win $100). The number listed for the underdogs is the amount of money that would be won on a bet of $100.

Probably one of the more surprising match markets sees Naomi as the current favorite to be victorious in her match with Alexa Bliss on Sunday. Naomi is currently at -460, whereas Little Miss Bliss is a +320 underdog to win the match.

Naomi started as the underdog, but has been backed enough to now be the favorite. Keep in mind, Naomi’s position as the favorite does not guarantee a title change, as she could win the match by countout or disqualification and not become the champion.

Becky Lynch is currently a -400 favorite to defeat Mickie James at the event. James is currently listed at odds of +280 to win the match. This market would make sense, as it was presumed that James was coming in to work with the less-experienced females on the Smackdown! Live roster. It appears that her initial duty will be to put over the Irish Lasskicker.

The team of Apollo Crews and Kalisto are currently -1500 favorites to be victorious against Dolph Ziggler on Sunday night. The former multiple-time World Heavyweight Champion is listed as a +700 underdog. Of course, the team should always be favorites in a handicap match, unless their opponent happens to be someone like Braun Strowman.

Randy Orton is an overwhelming favorite to defeat Luke Harper. Orton is currently listed at -4500, while Harper is listed at +1500. Unfortunately for Harper, his new face turn has come up against the man who won the Royal Rumble and will be vying for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Orton will more than likely win this match to keep him strong for his premier spot at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The closest odds among the betting markets available are for the showdown between Nikki Bella and Natalya. Nikki Bella is currently a short favorite at -155. Natalya is the slight underdog, with odds of +115. Nikki and Natalya had a brief fight on Talking Smack this week, which saw Nikki’s head get slammed into the desk at an awkward angle, possibly tweaking her surgically repaired neck.

Now, for the biggest favorites of the evening. American Alpha are currently listed at -6000 to win the Tag Team Turmoil match and retain their Tag Team Championships. You could bet on all other teams in the match at a price of +2000, or find each other team listed in the match as heavy underdogs. The Usos are at equal odds to, “The Field,” at +2000. Heath Slater and Rhyno are +4500, Breezango and the Ascension are both +5000, and the poor Vaudevillains are +7500.

Finally, Bray Wyatt is the overwhelming favorite to walk out of the Elimination Chamber match as the WWE Champion. The Eater of Worlds is currently listed at -6000, with, “The Field,” listed at +2000. John Cena is a +2000 underdog to retain his championship. AJ Styles is at +3500 to regain the Championship. The field is rounded out by Baron Corbin (+5000), The Miz (+6000) and current Intercontinental Champion, Dean Ambrose (+8500).

What’s next?

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on Sunday, February 12th. The betting odds are formed after leaked information from backstage meetings on the booking decisions and the current trends in storylines. The odds have turned into spoilers on many occasions in the past, and these are bound to change as we get close to the event.

Sportskeeda’s Take

There are some really interesting odds listed there, as well as some pretty hefty favorites. It has long been rumored that Bray Wyatt would go into WrestleMania as the WWE Champion, especially after Randy Orton was victorious in the Royal Rumble match. These odds just confirm that.

It’s not surprising that Randy Orton and American Alpha are such hefty favorites, either. Orton is heading into a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania and must continue to look good leading up to the likely clash with Bray Wyatt. There really aren’t any other tag teams in the Smackdown! Live tag team division that can touch American Alpha right now. They really need to hurry up and bring The Revival to Smackdown to beef up that division.

The most surprising odds listed are that of Naomi, as challenger to the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Her odds don’t guarantee that she’ll win the championship, but it is very interesting, especially with WrestleMania 33 being in Naomi’s hometown of Orlando, Florida.

Stay tuned for further updates on these odds when they become available.