WWE Evolution 2018: 3 Things that need to happen at the historic event

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.85K // 26 Aug 2018, 04:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE host its first ever all women's pay-per-view this October.

Over the past few years, we have seen a tremendous rise in the importance of women's wrestling in the WWE. The company has done a commendable job of resurrecting a division that had become somewhat of an afterthought in the past few years.

The fans have seen things that they would have never thought possible, from Charlotte and Sasha competing in a Hell in a Cell match to the first ever Women's Royal Rumble Match.

These past few years have brought great change to the wrestling landscape in terms of its female competitors.

Now, the WWE have announced that they are going to host the first ever all-women's pay-per-view event on October 28th of this year. The event has been aptly named as 'Evolution' in reference to the evolution of the women's division over the past few years.

Here are 3 things that must happen at the Evolution pay-per-view.

#3 Alexa Bliss beats Trish Stratus

Past meets the present

Trish Stratus is easily one of the most popular superstars in the history of the WWE. The Hall of Famer will be making her return to the ring at Evolution to face Alexa Bliss. And while the fans will be unquestionably on Stratus' side, the WWE must have Bliss come out of this match with her hand raised.

Bliss recently lost her Raw Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam in devastating fashion. If truth be told, it was nothing more than a glorified squash match. Now the self-proclaimed 'Goddess' cannot afford another high profile loss on her record in such a short span of time.

While this is surely a one-off appearance from Stratus, Bliss is expected to be a fixture on the main roster for years to come. A loss does not hurt Stratus in any way. But a win for Bliss could elevate her career to a new level.

Honestly, how many women can say that they hold a win over the legendary Trish Stratus?

1 / 3 NEXT