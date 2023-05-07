WWE could have some exciting fresh directions for newly drafted champions after Backlash 2023

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were on the losing side against The Bloodline at WWE Backlash 2023. The Undisputed Tag Team Champions and Matt Riddle fell to Solo Sikoa and The Usos despite the latter team showing signs of friction, with The Original Bro taking the pin.

In the aftermath of this loss, where do the champions go next? Do they continue their quest to end The Bloodline? Do they shift their focus elsewhere? What happens to their partnership with Matt Riddle?

Here are three exciting potential directions for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens after WWE Backlash 2023.

#3 Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could forge a new path away from The Bloodline in the WWE RAW tag team division

Zayn and Owens were picked by RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft, while The Bloodline remained on SmackDown.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn lost the latest bout in their long-running feud with The Bloodline. The undisputed champions are babyfaces, and since faces rarely end feuds on the losing side, the events of Backlash suggest that the feud may not be over just yet. However, Roman Reigns' stable already seems to be on the path to implosion and happens to be on another brand.

This means Owens and Zayn could be in for a fresh start on RAW, facing exciting new opponents on the red brand. Imperium, Strowman and Ricochet, The Judgment Day, and more await the champions, and new magical feuds could be in the offing. Their momentum has somewhat cooled off after an unforgettable WrestleMania main event, and fresh rivalries could be the way to revive that excitement.

#2 Implosion in wonderland?

Low Blows @HashtagLowBlows

WM38: KO main events, Sami steals the show

WM39: Sami/KO main event to win the tag belts.



If you wanna tell the long-term story properly, Sami & KO have another brutal split then he beats him for the title in one of the main events of WM40…🤔 WM37: Sami vs KOWM38: KO main events, Sami steals the showWM39: Sami/KO main event to win the tag belts.If you wanna tell the long-term story properly, Sami & KO have another brutal split then he beats him for the title in one of the main events of WM40…🤔 #WWEBacklash WM37: Sami vs KOWM38: KO main events, Sami steals the showWM39: Sami/KO main event to win the tag belts.If you wanna tell the long-term story properly, Sami & KO have another brutal split then he beats him for the title in one of the main events of WM40…🤔 #WWEBacklash

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have a well-documented history of flipping and flopping between friendship and rivalry. They have teamed up many times, only for the story to end in betrayal. Like Sheamus and McIntyre, Orton and Edge, Banks and Bayley, and other iconic rivals, the duo seems forever destined for this frenemy dynamic.

This is why, just a month into their reign, fans suspect that they could be headed for a split yet again. Their recent segments have had a fair amount of what some call friendly bickering. Others may see that as palpable tension. Could we see a blockbuster implosion so quickly after they scaled Everest together?

#1 Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could split the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles heading into the Night of Champions

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28



Find a way to split them. Soooo the tag belts are exclusively to RAW?Find a way to split them. #WWERaw Soooo the tag belts are exclusively to RAW? Find a way to split them. #WWERaw https://t.co/ThrTE1u34L

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns is a heel seeking to establish a monopoly over the company. Conversely, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have voiced their opposition to The Usos' unification of the tag titles, claiming that it deprives other teams of opportunity. Thus, unlike the world title situation, where a new title had to be introduced, the tag scene could go a different route.

Owens and Zayn could volunteer to split the titles in a noble babyface move, commissioning a tournament to crown new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The same could be done for WWE RAW to determine the new No.1 contenders for the Canadian duo. This would not only breathe new life into their reign but also rejuvenate both the RAW and SmackDown tag divisions.

With The Usos set to have their hands busy with Bloodline business, exciting fresh rivalries seem to be on the horizon for Owens & Zayn, along with the division at large.

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : How do you think WWE should handle the Undisputed tag team championships? Split them up Introduce another title, similar to the world title scene 3 votes