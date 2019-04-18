WWE Exclusive: Chris Jericho reveals a major reason for him not re-signing with WWE

Jericho has told all on why he didn't re-sign with WWE

I had the pleasure of catching up with Chris Jericho to discuss the Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at sea recently in an interview that you can check out here.

Chris Jericho shocked the world in January by signing a full-time contract with AEW. Not only that, but a deal with a certain exclusivity that would mean AEW will be the only company he'll work for outwith NJPW, and that allows him to pursue non-wrestling ventures such as his cruise, his band - Fozzy, and his podcast - Talk is Jericho.

During our chat, the Ayatollah of Rock 'N' Rolla shared some exclusive details around the reason why he opted to sign for AEW, rather than WWE - commenting that one of the main reasons he opted to go to AEW instead of WWE was actually because of his recent WWE success - and not wanting to have to replicate it.

Jericho laid some blame exclusively at the door of The List, saying it would have easily got very cliche and boring.

When it comes to The List, I know it was a huge success but I'll never do it again. Whether I ever work with WWE or not. It's probably one of the reasons I didn't go back there because The List was a product of its time. In 2016-17, it was so organic. If I was still doing that no, it would be very cliche and a little bit boring.

It's one of those things. You do it, you live it, people get so excited about it, and then you've got to move on if you don't feel it as much anymore.

Of course, it did have the perfect ending...

You can read the entire interview with Chris Jericho here.