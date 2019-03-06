×
WWE Exclusive: Mandy Rose talks about her thoughts when Paige retired and more

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
06 Mar 2019, 16:09 IST

Mandy Rose has taken the SmackDown Live Women's Division by storm!
Mandy Rose has taken the SmackDown Live Women's Division by storm!

'God's Greatest Creation' Mandy Rose has been one of the top women on the SmackDown Live roster lately. Having received a big push, she is now the number one contender for the WWE SmackDown Live Women's Championship.

Mandy Rose will face Asuka at WWE Fastlane for the Championship this weekend. But before that, she was part of an International Teleconference.

I had the chance to pose a few questions before her. Here's what the 'Golden Goddess' Mandy Rose had to say.

Q. Paige played a huge role in helping you start your career on the main roster. What was your reaction when you heard that she had to retire?

Mandy Rose: It was definitely a sad time for all of us. Paige was the one who was a big mentor in our careers. We came through with Paige and there was a lot of experiences we had shared, but we knew that she was retiring for the right reason. We knew Paige was going to be just fine, and she is an amazing woman and there are plenty of other opportunities.

Q. When you teamed up with Goldust for the Mixed Match Challenge, what was that experience like?

Mandy Rose: It was really cool. That was one of my favorite matches. It was very different! Being able to be a part of an intergender match like that and being able to tag with Goldust was so amazing. He is such an amazing person and friend, and he was a mentor, and he always stayed by my side after my matches. So he was really really cool.

Q. How would you compare wrestling on camera on RAW and SmackDown to wrestling in a House Show Live Event?

Mandy Rose: So obviously time is a big thing. On TV things are much more time related, there are breaks and it's a lot harder on TV. Live events are a lot of fun, and the crowds sometimes get very involved, and you can involve crowds a lot more in the live events because you're not pressed for time.

Tune in to Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 to catch her live on television on SmackDown Live and WWE pay-per-views.

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
