WWE Exclusive Roundup (w/ Trish Stratus): Huge challenge made to top star, her secret to staying fit, and more 

Trish Stratus is a WWE Hall of Famer. She's held the WWE Women's Championship on numerous occasions. She's also one of the most beloved stars in professional wrestling history. She is rightly given credit for laying the groundwork for today's female stars.

Stratus recently had a chat with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, discussing a number of subjects.

You can check out her full interview with Bill Apter below:

In the interview, Trish Stratus sent out a thrilling challenge to a top WWE star. The interview was not all about her wrestling career, though. Apter asked her about several other topics that dive more into Stratus' life away from the ring.

Below are some highlights from Trish's interview with Sportskeeda:

#5 Trish wants a fight with Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus retired from full-time action over a decade and a half ago, but she still makes sporadic appearances in WWE. When Apter asked if she's planning on making another eventual comeback, the former WWE Women's Champion name-dropped Becky Lynch.

"I mean.. if someone's out of line, Becky Lynch, I might." (0:32-0:40)

This is fitting, as Becky is one of the top stars in the company. Lynch also recently battled Trish's best friend, Lita. Stratus continued:

"It would really be nothing. Yeah, she's a little out of sorts right now. Got a lot on her mind. And I think I can take advantage of that. Don't tell her I said that, and maybe just slip in there and just beat her." (0:45-0:58)

She went on to explain that due to Big Time Becks' emotional turmoil as of late, she has a good chance of picking up the win. Needless to say, the WWE Universe would love to see the two collide.

#4 She revealed how she maintains her fitness

Prior to joining WWE, Trish Stratus was a fitness model. Even after signing with the company, she was always one of the more fit athletes. When asked how she keeps in such good shape, she had a surprisingly simple answer. Stratus explained that while she does lift weights, her focus is on two key areas:

"I do yoga. That's my main thing. I have my weights in my basement, and I get down there and I do it every once in awhile. But yoga, like, I do a 15-20 minute yoga float every single day. It keeps the body limber. I look in the mirror and I go 'Everything look good? Okay off I go'. And I eat well." (1:00-1:14)

Trish is a major advocate of yoga, similar to another WWE Hall of Famer, Diamond Dallas Page.

#3 Trish Stratus revealed her favorite actor

Trish Stratus wrestling Charlotte Flair

When asked about her favorite actor, Trish had a quick answer.

"Okay so, Tom Hanks for me is just so great." (1:54-1:58)

Tom Hanks is a Hollywood legend, known for roles such as Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, Toy Story, The Green Mile, among others. Perhaps his most iconic role was in a movie that she said was her favorite of his:

"Hmm, I would have to say Forrest Gump. Such a good movie. I love it. I could watch it a million times. And he's doing the new Elvis movie." (1:59-2:08)

Forrest Gump is one of the biggest and best-known films of the last three decades. Many in the WWE Universe would likely call it their favorite film of his too.

#2 She spoke about her music preferences

Lita, Trish Stratus, and Charly Caruso

Mentioning Elvis Presley led Trish Stratus and Bill Apter to briefly discuss music. Trish confirmed that she was a fan of Elvis' music. She then went on to explain her family's interest in music.

"Yes. I mean, in my household we are fans of all kinds of music. When my son grew up, literally, like he was two years old he could rattle off all of Michael Jackson's music." (2:09-2:20)

Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson are two of the biggest musical acts of all time. Her son being such a big fan of the late Michael Jackson's discography is also something many fans can likely relate to.

#1 Trish revealed what is inside her refrigerator

The conversation between Apter and Trish Stratus once again led to health and wellness. While the WWE Hall of Famer briefly mentioned her diet earlier in the interview, she touched upon it again. When asked what would be found in her refrigerator, she answered:

"Lots of water and green juices. Yeah, fresh pressed. Six pounds of greens in each of my bottles, I drink them daily. That's my secret." (239: -2:49)

The WWE Universe can't get enough of the former champion, but hopefully this interview with Bill Apter left them Stratusfied!

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far