WWE Extreme Rules 2017: 5 possible finishes for Dean Ambrose vs The Miz

The two men do battle for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Extreme Rules 2017.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2017, 22:38 IST

There are some intriguing possibilities as to how this match is going to end

WWE Extreme Rules 2017 is just around the corner and anticipation is high for the second Monday Night Raw exclusive pay per view after Wrestlemania 33 to see which superstars are going to walk out of the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland with victories.

One of the biggest mid-card matches on the show is the Intercontinental Championship match between Dean Ambrose and The Miz with the stipulation that the champion, Ambrose, will lose his title if he is disqualified over the course of the match.

The reason for this is that during their last encounter for the title – after Backlash 2017 – The Lunatic Fringe got himself intentionally disqualified to keep hold of the strap much to the chagrin of the A-Lister and his wife, Maryse. So, here we are with this strange stipulation at an Extreme Rules event.

There are multiple options on how the WWE wants to book the finish of this match, and today we are here to explore 5 such possible scenarios. So, without any further ado, here are 5 possible finishes for Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz at WWE Extreme Rules 2017:

#5 The Miz wins clean

Can Miz win without the help of Maryse?

We start off with the least likely outcome, The Miz going over Dean Ambrose clean to become Intercontinental Champion for the seventh time in his long and now illustrious career. With the way the match is set up coupled with the fact that Mr Mizanin is a true heel, it would be a shock if he wins the match clean without any shenanigans.

The stipulation might have been added as a red herring to throw fans off from guessing this possible finish, but it seems like a convoluted method of coming to this outcome. Another point against this outcome is that The Miz’s wife, Maryse, is almost definitely going to be at ringside, and she is sure to get involved at some point.

However, a clean win would put Miz amongst the upper echelon of Intercontinental Champions and don’t rule it out just because it doesn’t seem likely.