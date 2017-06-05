WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Results June 4th 2017, Full Show Match Updates and Video Highlights

An epic PPV with an epic main-event.

WWE Extreme Rules came to us from Baltimore, Maryland. The show was very good with an especially great main-event.

Dean Ambrose (C) vs The Miz (for the WWE Intercontinental Championship)

The old foes met once again at WWE Extreme Rules just weeks after their IC title match at RAW. Although they started off at a slower pace than usual, the match didn’t disappoint. Miz tried his dirty heel tactics as much as he could during the match.

After a slow and measured opening segment, Miz took control of the match, dragging Ambrose down by the hair after slamming him into the barricade. Miz hit his trademark running dropkick trio in the corner as he was over the Lunatic Fringe.

Miz then attempted a double axehandle from the top rope which Ambrose tried to reverse into a Dirty Deeds but unsuccessfully, instead, launching Miz out of the ring. Dean then followed Miz out only to roll him back in and hit a Fisherman Suplex for a 2-count.

A couple more nearfalls from Ambrose followed as he hit Miz with everything he had. Miz then locked in a Figure 4 Leglock with Ambrose barely reaching the ropes. Miz then looked to hit a Superplex but Ambrose fought his way out of the predicament and looked to hit Miz with a Powerbomb as Miz dragged the cover off the turnbuckle.nearfalls from Ambrose followed as he hit Miz with everything he had. Miz then locked in a Figure 4 Leglock with Ambrose barely reaching the ropes. Miz then looked to hit a Superplex but Ambrose fought his way out of the predicament and looked to hit Miz with a Powerbomb as Miz dragged the cover off the turnbuckle.

Ambrose was about to smash Miz into the exposed turnbuckle when he stopped, not wanting to lose his title thanks to the stipulation. Ambrose then reversed an attempt at a Figure 4 into one of his own as Miz barely managed to reach the ropes. Miz then looked to hit a Skull Crushing Finale but Ambrose rolled him up for a 2-count.

After this, Miz almost knocked Maryse off the apron after which he asked Maryse to slap him in the hopes of winning the match and the title, since titles could change by DQ in this match. The referee, however, chose to throw out Maryse out instead. As Maryse was leaving, Miz pushed Ambrose into the referee which knocked the referee out of the ring.

As the referee threatened to DQ Ambrose, Miz hit him with the Skull Crushing Finale for the win as we got a new Intercontinental Champion.

The Miz def. Dean Ambrose