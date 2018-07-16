WWE Extreme Rules 2018: Analysing and grading each match

Braun Strowman faced Kevin Owens while Dolph Ziggler battled Seth Rollins in the main event

The 2018 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Twelve matches were on the stacked card, including AJ Styles vs. Rusev (WWE Championship), The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No (SmackDown Tag Team Championships), Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship Iron Man match) and Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley.

Both women’s divisions were also represented, with Alexa Bliss facing Nia Jax (Raw Women’s Championship Extreme Rules match) and Carmella taking on Asuka (SmackDown Women’s Championship match with James Ellsworth in a shark cage).

Elsewhere on the show, Jeff Hardy faced Shinsuke Nakamura (United States Championship), The B-Team challenged The Deleters of Worlds (Raw Tag Team Championships), and Baron Corbin went one-on-one with Finn Balor.

Braun Strowman was also in action, taking on Kevin Owens in a steel cage match, while The New Day vs. SAnitY (tables match) and Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Sin Cara were on the kickoff show.

In this article, let’s break down every match and decide what was good and bad about this year’s Extreme Rules event.

#1 Kickoff show: Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Sin Cara

"El Idolo" has won two matches in a row against Sin Cara

Match: Sin Cara was in control for much of the contest until Zelina Vega distracted the referee when Andrade “Cien” Almas looked in trouble after being hit with a frog splash. The former NXT champion then connected with a double knee strike into the corner before picking up the win with a Hammerlock DDT.

Verdict: We mentioned in a recent article how it’s about time WWE started putting more than one match on kickoff shows, so it was good to see this SmackDown Live rematch start the pre-show broadcast. That said, while the match was of high quality, the outcome was the most obvious of the night, so it’s difficult to grade this any higher than a C+.

Grade: C+