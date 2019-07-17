WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 Most underwhelming performers from the PPV

Brock Lesnar is the new Universal Champion

Extreme Rules was an extremely successful pay-per-view for the WWE. The event has almost certainly put the world in the mood for SummerSlam. If Extreme Rules was a preview of The Biggest Party of the Summer, we’re in for an unbelievable summer. With The Undertaker back to his best and Brock Lesnar once again Universal Champion, things are looking up.

Recently, we took a look at the most exceptional performers from Extreme Rules, and today we'll look at those who failed to live up to expectations at the event. Sometimes poor booking or incompatible chemistry can be attributed to why talented wrestlers don’t perform at certain levels. Other times the Superstar in question may just have had a rare bad night. At Extreme Rules, several of WWE’s premiere talents had lackluster nights in comparison to their co-workers.

Here are 5 Superstars who delivered an underwhelming performance at Extreme Rules 2019.

#5 Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss lost to Bayley at Extreme Rules

There have been many speculations surrounding the in-ring career of Little Miss Bliss. In recent months, she made sporadic appearances in the squared circle, leaving people to speculate around the future of her career. At Extreme Rules, Bliss had the chance to become a 6-time Women’s Champion in a 2 on 1 handicap match against Bayley.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t one point in this handicap match that anyone believed Bliss had a chance of winning. Of course, wrestling is scripted, but Bliss’ performance never provided us with any conviction whatsoever, thus leading to a relatively forgettable outing.

On the other hand, her apprentice Nikki Cross gave her all, basically carrying Bliss on her back. On her better days, Alexa Bliss is one of the most accomplished female talents on the roster. Hopefully, Extreme Rules was just a tiny blip on her already illustrious career, and we’ll see her back to her best soon.

