WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 major Superstars who will miss the PPV (and the reasons why)

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.64K // 13 Jul 2019, 02:23 IST

Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton will not compete at Extreme Rules

Ten matches are scheduled to take place at WWE Extreme Rules 2019 on Sunday, July 14, with Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans (Universal Championship and Raw Women’s Championship) expected to be the main event.

The Undertaker & Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre (No Holds Barred) is also among the featured matches, while Kofi Kingston will defend his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe.

The rest of the matches are as follows: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (SmackDown Women’s Championship), Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese (Cruiserweight Championship), Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery (SmackDown Tag Team titles), The Revival vs. The Usos (Raw Tag Team titles), Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (United States Championship), Aleister Black vs. Cesaro, Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman (Last Man Standing).

While a total of 31 Superstars prepare to compete at the PPV, there are plenty of other established names who look set to miss out on the event entirely.

In this article, let’s take a look at the reasons why five high-profile Superstars will not be in action at Extreme Rules.

#5 The Miz

Reason for Extreme Rules absence: The Miz has been involved in a storyline with Elias on Raw and SmackDown Live in recent weeks, but their rivalry is less about them and more about the man who Elias associates himself with, Miz’s long-term rival Shane McMahon.

Chances of appearing on the show: Elias tweeted this week that he has the “perfect funeral song” for The Undertaker, which seemed to be a hint that he could sing a song for “The Deadman” before Sunday’s tag match. If WWE’s resident guitarist does get involved in some capacity, then we can also expect Miz to appear.

Possible future storyline: The Elias vs. Miz feud is simply an extension to the Shane vs. Miz story, which began eight months ago, so it is safe to assume that “The A-Lister” will find himself a new rival heading into SummerSlam. Baron Corbin, perhaps?

