WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 ways the PPV could end

Smackdown certainly made things interesting.

WWE Extreme Rules is less than 48-hours away, and the card is looking pretty promising. There are ten matches on the card and quite a few of them have real potential to deliver. The pay-per-view will be main-evented by one of two possible No Disqualification tag team matches.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will defend their respective Universal and Raw Women's Championships in a mixed tag team Extreme Rules match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. This does not sound like a credible main event, but possible outcomes could make this the top bout on the card.

Also, Roman Reigns and The Undertaker will team up to face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred tag team match. Based on star power alone, this could probably be the main event. Also, the events on this week's SmackDown Live have made for a couple of intriguing possibilities.

With two potential choices for the show-closer, here are five ways Extreme Rules 2019 could end.

#5 Drew McIntyre pins The Undertaker

Building towards a future match.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the previously speculated SummerSlam match between Drew McIntyre and The Undertaker may be off. However, this might not mean that the match would never happen. WWE could very easily book this match for WrestleMania 36, putting the Scottish Psychopath over as a massive star. They could be playing the long game with him.

McIntyre could pick up the victory for Shane McMahon and himself by completely decimating The Deadman, effectively writing him off until the next Saudi Arabia show. He desperately needs some wave of momentum after his losing effort to Roman Reigns at Stomping Grounds and it could come at Extreme Rules, at the expense of the biggest legend in WWE history. This would cement Drew McIntyre as a main event star.

