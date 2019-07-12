×
WWE Extreme Rules 2019: Predicting the quality of all 10 matches

Divesh Merani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
593   //    12 Jul 2019, 09:54 IST

Extreme Rules has quite some potential.
Extreme Rules has quite some potential.

In the midst of some significant changes to the current programming, WWE will present Extreme Rules. Thanks in part to the recent improvement, the card looks pretty interesting. There are 10 matches, with several of them garnering the interest of the masses based on either the stories told in the buildup or the potential story in the ring.

Many matches on this show have a chance of standing out, thanks to the diverse nature of it. Almost every title will be on the line at Extreme Rules, aside from the Intercontinental and Women's Tag Team Championships, both of which saw story development on Smackdown this week.

One drawback to the card, however, is the lack of hardcore match stipulations. For a show titled 'Extreme Rules', two No Disqualification tag team matches, a handicap match and a Last Man Standing match are not enough in terms of brutality.

But even without that many stipulations, this card looks promising and we could be in for another great pay-per-view.

Let's rank every match at Extreme Rules, in terms of potential quality.

#10 Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans (Mixed Tag Team Extreme Rules for both the Universal and RAW Women's Championship)

When feuds last too long
When feuds last too long

This will be the joint culmination of two feuds that lasted about a month or so too long. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, while decent one-off challengers, are certainly not on the level of wrestlers who could have a compelling multi-month program for the top championship.

WWE has milked the real-life relationship between Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to the point where their programs have intertwined. The Extreme Rules stipulation does not have much of an effect on this mixed tag team match, which should ideally not main event the pay-per-view.

This is the match with the least potential to impress, particularly because of the predictability and the lack of interest in the heels.

1 / 6 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Extreme Rules New Day The Revival Ricochet Aleister Black WWE Championship WWE Universal Championship WWE United States Championship
Fetching more content...
