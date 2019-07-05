WWE Extreme Rules 2019: Predicting the rest of the match card

There are some exciting bouts that are already present on the match card

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 will be taking place one week from Sunday on July 14, 2019. It will feature competitors from Monday Night RAW, SmackDown Live, and 205 Live. It will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the Wells Fargo Event.

There are a few no-disqualification matches and title matches that have already been confirmed. Superstars such as Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Roman Reigns, and the Undertaker are confirmed to appear on the PPV.

The match card currently includes Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship, Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese for the Cruiserweight Championship, Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. Heavy Machinery vs. New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns and the Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred tag team match, and Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Last Chance Extreme Rules Winners Take All match.

#1 Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman (Last Man Standing Match)

Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman had a falls count anywhere match.

Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman have been feuding with each other since a match between the two behemoths was announced for Super Showdown.

The Monster Among Men has gotten the best of The All Mighty every single time they have faced off in the ring.

Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley at Super Showdown, in an arm wrestling contest, and in a tug of war contest.

The two Superstars recently faced off in a Falls Count Anywhere match to kick off Monday Night RAW this week.

This was an enjoyable brawl that involved several insane spots. The most extreme spot of the match was when Braun Strowman drove Bobby Lashley through the stage with a shoulder tackle which caused the match to end in a no contest.

This rivalry clearly is not over. In order to make sure that this rivalry has a definitive conclusion, there should be a Last Man Standing Match to end the rivalry.

