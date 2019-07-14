WWE Extreme Rules 2019: What will happen in each match

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 773 // 14 Jul 2019, 02:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Extreme Rules looks set to be one of WWE's best PPV's of 2019

WWE is just a day away from presenting its latest PPV show, Extreme Rules, and although the event isn't shaping up to be completely extreme, there should be a fun few matches throughout the night.

We've seen some of these matches before, but others are very fresh, and if WWE can stay out of its own way and just let the performers put on a good show, this should be quite an enjoyable one.

Sure, their last few PPVs have been more bad than good, but with the new direction of Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman, things seem to be slowly turning around for WWE.

Those two won't fully have their fingerprints all over WWE shows until SummerSlam, as these processes certainly take their time. But, if they can influence this show, it will be one worth watching. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look to July 14th and WWE's Extreme Rules 2019 event, and try to predict the result of all ten matches announced so far.

#10 Drew Gulak (c) vs. Tony Nese - Cruiserweight Championship

Two very different cruiserweights go to battle for the purple belt

For years now, the cruiserweights have been doing fantastic work, and despite the fact that they've lost their big names like Ali, Buddy Murphy and Cedric Alexander, they still have a very talented roster. Two of the stalwarts of 205 Live from the beginning have been Drew Gulak and Tony Nese.

Given their contrasting styles, this will no doubt be a fantastic contest.

This one will most likely take place on the pre-show, and as always, it won't get the recognition that it deserves, but both men combine great athleticism with character work, and as such, it's a hard one to pick. We've not yet seen a 2-time Cruiserweight Champion, and while Nese has everything it takes to be a star, we just can't see that changing here.

Prediction: Drew Gulak submits the ultra-athletic Tony Nese.

1 / 10 NEXT