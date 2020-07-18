WWE Extreme Rules 2020: 5 Finishes for Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman (Wyatt Swamp Fight)

We are merely days away from WWE Extreme Rules which has been advertised as "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" this year. This massive change in the name has got the WWE Universe talking as to what the company plans to do at the upcoming PPV.

From the looks of it, there will be quite a lot of horror elements to it and one of the matches that could justify this name change is that between Bray Wyatt and the Universal Champion, Braun Strowman.

After defeating the Firefly Funhouse version of Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank 2020, Braun Strowman will now be facing the "cult leader" persona of Bray.

It would be interesting to see how the Monster Among Men battles his inner demons of going up against his former master. An interesting point to note is that the match at Extreme Rules is not for the Universal Championship.

The Horror Show at WWE #ExtremeRules will become even more terrifying when Universal Champion @BraunStrowman and @WWEBrayWyatt meet in a non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight! https://t.co/1p18kZwNVV — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2020

The biggest question leading into the Wyatt Swamp Fight is what to expect from it and more importantly, how does one win the match?

With Bray Wyatt involved in creating the match, in all likeliness, it will be something completely different from the "cinematic matches" that we've seen in WWE so far. The added horror element to the entire thing makes it more exciting and I, personally, can't wait to see the match at Extreme Rules this Sunday.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five possible finishes for the Wyatt Swamp Fight at "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules". Be sure to comment down and let us know what bizarre things do you think can happen during this match?

#5 Erick Rowan returns to help Bray Wyatt win at Extreme Rules

Before I begin, let me mention one thing. I don't think there would be any sort of referee or pinfalls in the Wyatt Swamp fight at Extreme Rules. In all likeliness, it's going to be a brawl between two forces who just want to destroy each other. How will the match end? Well, my guess is as good as yours!

One of the possibilities, which is also being speculated by several WWE fans is the return of the "white sheep" of the Wyatt Family - Erick Rowan. Rowan was released from WWE earlier this year in April, as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. The entire reason for this being a "Wyatt Swamp Fight" is because the two want to take it back to where it all started.

With the match being a "cinematic" one, expect a lot of flashbacks of their Wyatt Family days, through which Bray could further tempt Braun Strowman to "let him in".

If nothing works, Bray Wyatt might use his final trump card - Erick Rowan. There's no way Luke Harper can appear at the Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules since he is signed to All Elite Wrestling.

But that's not true for Rowan, who can come back for a one-off appearance, just like Heath Slater. Or, maybe he could re-sign with WWE and get involved in the feud further.