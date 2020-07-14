The issues between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins have reached a boiling point over the past few weeks after The Monday Night Messiah pushed Mysterio's face into the steel steps and tried to gouge his eye.

These issues led to Mysterio challenging the former World Champion to an "Eye for an eye" match this weekend at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules with WWE confirming that the match will be just as gruesome as the WWE Universe expects it to be.

The popular phrase has been used in culture many times, but it appears that WWE is taking the phrase literally in this instance since it's already been revealed that the winner will have to remove his opponent's eye.

#5. Rey Mysterio blinds Seth Rollins

There's been a belief for a while that Rey Mysterio's contract is coming to an end and that the company is looking for a way to write him off WWE TV.

Mysterio's recent eye injury was to allow him to head home and train Dominik ahead of a potential in-ring debut. That being said, Mysterio is now negotiating a new contract so it appears that he could be about to stick around for awhile, meaning he could be the victor this weekend.

Seth Rollins can still operate with one eye, whilst Mysterio would be completely blinded. It would be interesting to see that as a Messiah, would Rollins be able to cure himself, or would an eye patch be his new look?

Whilst the entire narrative of the feud here does seem to point in the direction of a Rollins victory, it was Mysterio that challenged Rollins to the match and he is the one who is fighting for revenge. Throughout the former WWE Champion's career, he has made it clear that he is more than happy to be seen as the underdog.