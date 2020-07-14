×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

WWE Extreme Rules 2020: 5 Potential finishes for Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins - Eye For An Eye

Bonds could be broken and new alliances could be forged this weekend
Bonds could be broken and new alliances could be forged this weekend
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Modified 14 Jul 2020, 16:55 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Advertisement

The issues between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins have reached a boiling point over the past few weeks after The Monday Night Messiah pushed Mysterio's face into the steel steps and tried to gouge his eye.

These issues led to Mysterio challenging the former World Champion to an "Eye for an eye" match this weekend at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules with WWE confirming that the match will be just as gruesome as the WWE Universe expects it to be.

The popular phrase has been used in culture many times, but it appears that WWE is taking the phrase literally in this instance since it's already been revealed that the winner will have to remove his opponent's eye.

#5. Rey Mysterio blinds Seth Rollins

There's been a belief for a while that Rey Mysterio's contract is coming to an end and that the company is looking for a way to write him off WWE TV.

Mysterio's recent eye injury was to allow him to head home and train Dominik ahead of a potential in-ring debut. That being said, Mysterio is now negotiating a new contract so it appears that he could be about to stick around for awhile, meaning he could be the victor this weekend.

Seth Rollins can still operate with one eye, whilst Mysterio would be completely blinded. It would be interesting to see that as a Messiah, would Rollins be able to cure himself, or would an eye patch be his new look?

Whilst the entire narrative of the feud here does seem to point in the direction of a Rollins victory, it was Mysterio that challenged Rollins to the match and he is the one who is fighting for revenge. Throughout the former WWE Champion's career, he has made it clear that he is more than happy to be seen as the underdog.

1 / 5 NEXT
Published 14 Jul 2020, 16:55 IST
WWE Raw Rey Mysterio Seth Rollins
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी