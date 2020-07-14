WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, When and Where to Watch, & More

Find out exactly what is waiting for you at WWE Extreme Rules 2020 and where you can watch the show!

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules promises to be a very different WWE pay-per-view.

Extreme Rules 2020; WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 is here, and this time, not only is it going to be extreeeeeme, but apparently, it's going to be a Horror Show.

For years, the company has booked the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view as the one time of the year that everything gets extreme but, this time, things have taken a rather large twist. Taking place in the middle of the current pandemic, WWE has to do something to make this WWE Extreme Rules 2020 memorable. For Money in the Bank 2020, they introduced the Corporate Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which can be said to be an incredible success.

For WWE Extreme Rules, the company has advertised it as The Horror Show at Extreme Rules 2020, and understandably so. Already, there are two matches with bizarre stipulations on the card, and it looks like more will be added.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at all the matches that have been booked for WWE Extreme Rules 2020, talk about our predictions for the winners in those matches, and finally, round up about when and where you can watch WWE Extreme Rules 2020.

Where will WWE Extreme Rules 2020 be held?

This year, WWE Extreme Rules 2020 will be held in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, while also featuring matches that are set to be cinematic.

Extreme Rules 2020 location:

WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida, United States of America.

What date is WWE Extreme Rules 2020?

WWE Extreme Rules will be taking place on 19th July for those in EST. For your specific location, take a look at the dates below.

WWE Extreme Rules 2020:

19th July 2020 (EST, United States)

19th July 2020 (PST, United States)

20th July 2020 (BST, United Kingdom)

20th July 2020 (IST, India)

20th July 2020 (ACT, Australia)

20th July 2020 (JST, Japan)

20th July 2020 (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Start Time

Extreme Rules 2020 is set to start at 7 PM EST. There is expected to be a one hour Kickoff Show as usual before the show, starting at 6 PM EST. If you live elsewhere, the following are the times when WWE Extreme Rules 2020 will start.

Extreme Rules 2020 Start Time:

7 PM (EST, United States)

4 PM (PST, United States)

12 AM (BST, United Kingdom)

4:30 AM (IST, India)

8:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

8 AM (JST, Japan)

2 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

Extreme Rules 2020 start time (Kickoff Show)

6 PM (EST, United States)

3 PM (PST, United States)

11 PM (BST, United Kingdom)

3:30 AM (IST, India)

7:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

7 AM (JST, Japan)

1 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Predictions and Match Card

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules is almost here and as we head into the pay-per-view the event is shaping up to be quite the show.

WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews (c) vs MVP w/ Bobby Lashley

Apollo Crews vs MVP

With a new United States Championship introduced by MVP, and the veteran star claiming that he is the rightful United States Champion, Apollo Crews has more to prove now, than he has ever before.

That's a beauty. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸@The305MVP has unveiled a NEW #USTitle on #WWERaw, claiming that he IS the new champion after defeating @WWEApollo last week! pic.twitter.com/GzyOzS9vUQ — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020

This is the match that determines whether Apollo Crews has been able to finally break free of his rather inconsequential booking pattern in WWE.

Prediction: Apollo Crews

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs Nikki Cross

Bayley vs Nikki Cross

Over the last year, Bayley and Sasha Banks have dominated WWE and it appears that Bayley is still trying to continue that streak as she puts her SmackDown Women's Championship up for grabs against the wildly unpredictable Nikki Cross. It seems unlikely that this is where Bayley loses her title.

Prediction: Bayley

WWE RAW Women's Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks vs Asuka

Sasha Banks wants to have two belts just like her friend Bayley. Unfortunately for her, her opponent is not the easiest person to overcome, as Asuka has proven herself to be a strong competitor in WWE time and again.

Prediction: Asuka

Eye for an Eye Match: Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

With WWE confirming that an eye will actually have to be extracted for a WWE Superstar to win, this is one of the most awaited matches on the card at the moment. The feud between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins is justifiably heated at the moment. Who will win? This comes down to the future of Rey Mysterio in the company.

Prediction: Seth Rollins

Barfight: Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

Another match that has been announced for WWE Extreme Rules, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will collide in the middle of the demons that Jeff Hardy has been struggling with for most of his adult life. This is yet another feud that has a lot of heat behind it, this could be the conclusion of this feud once and for all.

Prediction: Jeff Hardy

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre has been unstoppable ever since he won the WWE Championship and there does not appear to be a single Superstar on RAW who can stand up to him. Will Dolph Ziggler be the Superstar to put a stop to Drew McIntyre's run? Um... no.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt - Swamp Fight

Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman

The match from which The Horror Show at Extreme Rules has presumably gotten its name, this is the match that everyone has been waiting for. With Bray Wyatt going back to his old form of the Cult Leader, will Braun Strowman be able to defeat Bray Wyatt heading into a possible third match at SummerSlam?

Prediction: Braun Strowman

How to watch WWE Extreme Rules 2020 in the US & UK?

Extreme Rules 2020 can be watched live in the United States and the United Kingdom on the WWE Network. WWE Extreme Rules can also be watched live on traditional pay-per-view streams in the USA and on BT Sport Box Office for fans in the United Kingdom.

The Extreme Rules KickOff Show can be watched live on the WWE YouTube Channel as well as the WWE Network.

How, when, and where to watch WWE Extreme Rules 2020 in India?

Extreme Rules 2020 can be watched live on the WWE Network in India.

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 will also be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi at 4:30 AM on 20th July.