WWE Extreme Rules 2021: 3 matches that could steal the show

Extreme Rules 2021 is just around the corner. It is one such pay-per-view where WWE superstars compete in brutal matches like the 'Extreme Rules Match'.

This year's installment of Extreme Rules will take place on 26 September, featuring major stars like Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

Here are three matches that might steal the show at Extreme Rules 2021.

#3. Extreme Rules may be the start of The Street Profits' journey as the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions

The Usos are set to defend their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits at Extreme Rules. Both teams have the potential to steal the show.

The two teams have fought each other several times. Their latest match was on the September 10th episode of SmackDown which ended in disqualification.

The Usos' cousin, Roman Reigns, interfered and attacked The Street Profits, making sure that his brothers didn't lose their titles. Although there wasn't a clear winner, this match stole the show that night.

A similar thing happened on the September 4th episode of SmackDown when the Usos lost their match against The Street Profits via disqualification. These facts were noted by WWE authorities and The Street Profits have been given a chance to defeat the Usos at Extreme Rules. If the Profits can beat the Usos on September 26th, they will become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Both teams have stolen the show before, and they might do it again at Extreme Rules. Only the better team will stand strong this Sunday.

#2. Damian Priest, Sheamus, and Jeff Hardy will battle for the United States Championship at Extreme Rules 2021

The only triple threat match at Extreme Rules will feature Damian Priest defending his United States title against Jeff Hardy and Sheamus. This match was finalized on the latest episode of RAW.

At SummerSlam 2021, Sheamus and Priest battled each other for the United States title in a physical match. Priest, the young and rising talent, was able to defeat veteran Sheamus after a hard-hitting match.

The rivalry continued after SummerSlam, and Priest was booked stronger than ever. Sheamus made sure to prove his dominance by attacking Priest on various occasions. On the RAW before Extreme Rules, Jeff Hardy defeated Sheamus and entered the match at Extreme Rules.

The three wrestlers may steal the show at Extreme Rules, thanks to the talent and experience involved. Being a triple threat match, the chances of title-changing hands increases. This will make the match even more entertaining in all aspects.

#1. 'The Demon' will have his battle against 'The Tribal Chief' at Extreme Rules 2021

The main event of Extreme Rules will feature 'The Demon' Finn Balor facing Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in an Extreme Rules match.

Fans expect this match to be amazing as both wrestlers have already given great matches together.

On the September 4th episode of SmackDown, Reigns was set to defend his title against Balor. Before the bout, Balor was attacked by The Usos and wasn't able to perform at his best. This led to Reigns' win. The lights turned red after the match. This was the first hint that Finn's alter ego may return soon. Next week, The Demon returned after two long years to confront Reigns.

Also Read

Finn's Demon persona has never been defeated on the main roster since his first appearance in 2016. Reigns have also been undefeated since becoming the Universal Champion in 2020. These facts raise the unpredictability of this match.

Furthermore, there are chances of Brock Lesnar interfering as he is scheduled to take on The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel 2021. This makes things more interesting. The main event of Extreme Rules has the highest probability of stealing the show on September 26th.

Justin Credible, who was in the 'Plane Ride from Hell', addresses the Ric Flair controversy here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh