WWE Extreme Rules 2021: Full match-card predictions

The next major show on WWE's calendar will be Extreme Rules, set to take place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on September 26, 2021. As the company advertises it, this is one night when WWE goes "extreme".

Last year's Extreme Rules saw some over-the-top stipulations including the "Eye for an Eye" match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio. Fans can expect multiple stipulation matches at this year's edition of the show as well. WWE has already laid down the foundation for the card of the pay-per-view and it looks pretty interesting.

#8 Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules

One of the most shocking moments at SummerSlam 2021 was the return of 'The Man' Becky Lynch. After being away from WWE programming for over 15 months, Lynch returned last week at the pay-per-view. If that wasn't surprising enough, she went on to challenge Bianca Belair and ended up squashing her to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

This week on the Blue brand, Belair confronted The Man and demanded a rematch, which the champion denied. The EST of WWE then defeated Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, and Carmella in a fatal four-way elimination match to earn herself a title opportunity.

While WWE hasn't made this match official yet for Extreme Rules 2021, the Nationwide Arena is already advertising this match to take place at the pay-per-view. In all likeliness, the company will also make it official soon.

As per reports, Becky Lynch is now a heel, something which she reportedly requested herself. The same was seen during her SmackDown appearance this week as she claimed that she was sorry for nothing. Bianca Belair, on the other hand, remains the top babyface of the brand and is loved by fans.

Fans were disappointed to see Lynch squash Belair at SummerSlam. However, if given proper time, these two could have an amazing match at Extreme Rules 2021. It is likely that Lynch will find some way to retain her title, possibly via some heelish tactics. This would ensure the feud continues after the upcoming pay-per-view as well.

Prediction: Becky Lynch retains

