Long-overdue return, Surprising climax - 5 Last-minute predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 takes place tonight in the heart of ECW Country, and several wrestlers have already proved that they have what it takes to step into the world of extreme.

Women will definitely dominate tonight's show, but it appears that The White Rabbit could also be a huge factor in the overall storytelling.

While much of the show remains unpredictable, here are just five last-minute predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Karrion Kross defeats Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules 2022

Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre will collide in a Strap Match tonight at Extreme Rules. Hence, both men are aware that they will be forced to go through some solid punishment. The WWE Universe was given a preview of what to expect from the contest last night on SmackDown, meaning McIntyre may not be working at one hundred percent.

Kross already has an advantage in the form of Scarlett at tonight's show. If WWE can pull off a flash paper trick effectively this time around, then she could be a real difference-maker in the bout's outcome.

#4. Edge defeats Finn Balor, gets help from Beth Phoenix

Edge will need to force Finn Balor to say "I Quit" in Philadelphia to walk out in one piece. However, he is aware that the rules of this match mean all of Judgment Day can interfere.

While Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles will have the legend's back once again, there is never a neutralizer for Rhea Ripley. But this weekend she could meet her match. After weeks of Ripley physically including herself in matches and hinting that she is cleared to compete, Beth Phoenix could make her return and help her husband overcome the evil faction once and for all.

#3. Daniel Cormier costs Seth Rollins in The Fight Pit

Daniel Cormier is a strange addition to The Fight Pit Match, but it's clear that his history inside the Octagon is the reason why WWE has made the call. At Extreme Rules 2022, Cormier will be calling the shots between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins.

With Crown Jewel right around the corner, it's hard to imagine that Cormier won't cost one of the men the match to set up a bout in Saudi Arabia. Since the UFC veteran and Rollins already know each other, it makes sense for them to face off, but with Riddle's MMA background, it could go either way.

#2. Adam Pearce makes his WWE return at Extreme Rules 2022

Adam Pearce hasn't been seen for more than a month after being attacked by Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is yet to face punishment for her actions. In his absence, Rousey has pushed herself back into the title picture and is the favorite to pick up the win this weekend at Extreme Rules.

If Rousey can win, but Pearce returns and reverses the decision, this would be a much better punishment than suspending her once again. The possible angle would allow her to step into a feud with Pearce heading into Survivor Series.

#1. Bray Wyatt returns and takes Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules 2022

The White Rabbit is the only thing the online community is talking about at the moment, and tonight could finally see his identity unveiled. Last night's SmackDown seemingly confirmed it was Bray Wyatt, but it's unclear who he will target upon his rumored comeback.

The most exciting theory is that the women will main event the show, and Wyatt will possess Alexa Bliss again. She can then take the RAW Women's Championship and refuse to return it while cutting off Bianca Belair's hair. This way, the clues from The White Rabbit will make sense, and the WWE Universe won't feel short-changed.

Do you have any bold predictions for Extreme Rules 2022? Have your say in the comments section below.

