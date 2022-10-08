WWE Extreme Rules 2022 - 5 possible moments that could steal the show

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 has almost arrived, and the company has scheduled some blockbuster matches for the event.

This year's show will be amazing as all the matches have interesting stipulations. Fans will witness stars like Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Bayley compete in matches like Fight Pit, Strap match, and Ladder match.

Along with interesting matches, several moments could become cherished memories for the fans. Here are five possible moments that could steal the show at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Edge yells, "I Quit"

After months of being associated with The Judgment Day, Edge will look to put the faction behind him after an "I Quit" match against Finn Balor.

His booking has been firm, and fans expect him to win the match. However, the company could do something unexpected. During his promo on a recent episode of RAW, Edge stated that Balor would not be able to hurt him enough to make him say, "I Quit."

However, Judgment Day might have plans to gain victory. Edge stated that his family also gets stressed due to his profession. Finn Balor could take advantage and somehow take his rival's family hostage using his faction's power.

A Danger to Edge's family could force him to accept defeat at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#4. Karrion Kross wins the Strap match

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV 𝘾𝘼𝙍𝙉𝘼𝙂𝙀 will be the order of the night when Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross meet in a Strap Match this Sunday at #ExtremeRules 𝘾𝘼𝙍𝙉𝘼𝙂𝙀 will be the order of the night when Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross meet in a Strap Match this Sunday at #ExtremeRules https://t.co/8CPFEgyDUG

Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross have been involved in a fierce rivalry that will have its first official match at Extreme Rules 2022.

McIntyre has been one of the strongest wrestlers on the roster. While fans expect him to defeat Kross, it might not be what the company has planned.

Kross could use his brain and his accomplice Scarlett to ensure victory. He could use the strap to his advantage and pull off a brilliant win over The Scottish Warrior using the prop. The rivalry could continue for a few more matches.

#3. Bayley becomes the new WWE RAW Women's Champion

After over a month of feuding, Bayley and Bianca Belair will finally meet in a Ladder match for the RAW Women's Championship.

While Bianca Belair is a strong champion, her opponent has IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to back her up. With no disqualifications in a Ladder match, Bayley could undoubtedly use her stablemates to pick up the victory.

Before returning at SummerSlam 2022, she was absent from television for over a year. Fans continue to love her work as a heel. Her dethroning of the RAW Women's Champion will be a show-stealing moment at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#2. Daniel Cormier turns heel

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #ExtremeRules #UFC Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will oversee the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins! Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will oversee the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins!#WWE #ExtremeRules #UFC https://t.co/JaFUY7u8SF

UFC legend Daniel Cormier is scheduled to be the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins.

He is currently featured as a neutral babyface who will make the right decision at Extreme Rules 2022. However, certain spots in the match could create a misunderstanding between him and Matt Riddle.

If such a scenario occurs, he could also knock Riddle out, leading to Seth Rollins' victory. The moment will cement his heel turn and the end of the rivalry. He could later feud with The Original Bro while Rollins finds a new rival.

#1. Bray Wyatt finally returns at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Could there by a deeper connection between Bray Wyatt and The Three Little Pigs? 🤔 Could there by a deeper connection between Bray Wyatt and The Three Little Pigs? 🤔 https://t.co/ZL5i7ONAWL

Over recent weeks, the company has been teasing a "White Rabbit" character with QR codes. After decoding the hints, fans have speculated that this could be none other than Bray Wyatt.

While nothing has been confirmed, a surprise return will send thrilling waves through the crowd. Wyatt could return to start a feud with any major star like Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, or even Edge.

The return of the Eater of Worlds after over a year will undoubtedly steal the show at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

Will Bray Wyatt finally make his much-awaited comeback? Only time will tell. Until then, keep following Sportskeeda Wrestling for amazing content.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far