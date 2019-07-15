WWE Extreme Rules: 3 Messages WWE sent to the fans in the No Holds Barred match

Are we in for a Taker vs McIntyre clash at SummerSlam?

What better way to kick off the show than this! The Undertaker and Roman Reigns teamed up to take on the team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred match. Even after an unexpected interference from Elias, it was the Graveyard Dogs who stood tall to end the match.

Filled with amazing moments and spots, the match did a great job in hyping up the fans for the show. But there was a lot that was subtly told by WWE during this clash. Let's take a look at three of those subtle messages in this article.

#3. Drew would have taken out The Undertaker

That was the best Undertaker has been used in a minute. Super fun opener, he definitely made up for the Goldberg match. Living legend.#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/Pare6hlZ3U — Colt (@WrestleColt) July 14, 2019

One of the coolest moments of the match came during the final minute. After delivering two massive chokeslams to Shane McMahon and Elias, as Taker was doing his signature throat-slit taunt, the camera amazingly panned to show Drew McIntyre standing right behind him, ready to hit yet another Claymore kick.

If not for Roman Reigns' massive spear, The Undertaker would have turned around to get a boot to his face from the Scottish Psychopath. It's not often that you see the Phenom getting outsmarted and this moment just proved how much belief the WWE officials have in Drew McIntyre.

With the rumors suggesting that Taker has hand-picked McIntyre to be his opponent in a future clash, it will be interesting to see whether we'll get this match at SummerSlam itself. Drew had a solid showing at Extreme Rules, and I hope he's done with the Best in the World.

#2. The Undertaker respects Roman Reigns

The whole reason behind The Undertaker coming back to help Roman Reigns was that he respects the Big Dog. We all know what Taker did to the last person to have defeated him at WrestleMania before Reigns (Brock Lesnar). The Deadman came back and tried to get his revenge against the Beast Incarnate.

But with Roman, he did show a lot of respect, and the commentary team did their best job to let us know that. If you listened carefully, the Phenom tapped Reigns on his shoulder and said "It's your yard", a throwback to their rivalry from a couple of years ago.

Roman has a huge chip on his shoulders, and one has to wonder what is next for him.

