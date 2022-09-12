5 of the best matches that happened at WWE Extreme Rules

WWE Extreme Rules is one of the most exciting premier live events. Most matchups have some sort of wild, crazy, or brutal match stipulation attached, which is why the WWE Universe gets pumped up for this event each year.

There have been a lot of hit-and-miss matches over the years (Wee-L-C anyone?), but there have been amazing matches that (arguably) could go down as some of the best in WWE history.

In this list, we've chosen one match from various Extreme Rules events as our favorite. Some of these matches may surprise you, while others you may be expecting to see.

#5. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar (Extreme Rules Match – 2012)

John Cena's and Brock Lesnar's rivalry has made the WWE history books over the years, and this is one match that solidified their rivalry. Brock Lesnar had just returned to WWE after an eight-year absence and his first target was John Cena, setting the stage for the 2012 Extreme Rules.

The brutality in this match was shocking, since WWE was really pushing the “PG” era and watching every move they made, including the usage of blood.

The match was mainly known as your typical “John Cena” match, where he was beaten to a pulp by Lesnar for about 80 percent of the match, including being busted open the hard way, only to bounce back and get the victory in the end.

If you look beyond the finish and examine the matchup, you can appreciate what WWE was doing, as they presented Lesnar as this killing machine that seemingly could not be stopped, until he ran into an Attitude Adjustment by John Cena.

Having Cena go over Lesnar in this match is something that many in the WWE Universe have been scratching their heads about for over a decade.

#4. Christian vs. Alberto Del Rio (Ladder Match – 2011)

This ladder match may go down as one of the most underrated ladder matches in WWE history. The feud between Christian and Alberto Del Rio began immediately after Edge announced his first retirement from WWE.

Coming into this match, Del Rio seemed like the favorite as Christian was the underdog, having never won a world championship in his WWE career. Both men went to war and produced one helluva match that is still enjoyable to watch.

Christian would fight off Del Rio, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Brodus Clay to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Christian celebrated his title victory with Edge at ringside in an emotional moment in the history of Extreme Rules.

#3. The Shield vs. Evolution (6-Man Tag Match – 2014)

This match may not have been fought under any special stipulations, but you may as well say that this turned into a “Street Fight”. These men brawled at ringside and throughout the crowd.

The match featured some intense spots, including the most talked about spot where Seth Rollins jumped off a balcony on Evolution. This became one of the best highlights in the history of WWE Extreme Rules.

Reigns would deliver a thunderous Spear to Batista to pick up the victory for The Shield. Their victory was truly short-lived as the following night on Monday Night Raw, Rollins would turn his back on The Shield and join Triple H’s regime.

#2. Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt (Wyatt Swamp Fight – 2020)

During the height of the pandemic, WWE went in a different direction as it began filming and producing more “cinematic” style matchups. Such was the case for the “Wyatt Swamp Fight” match featuring Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

The match was intriguing and explored the history between Wyatt and Strowman, featuring a brief appearance by Alexa Bliss (portraying Sister Abigail) to lure Strowman into one of Wyatt’s traps.

Lots of mind games were used, as Bray Wyatt would at one point transform back into his “Eater of Worlds” character to mess with Braun Strowman psychologically.

This match had high expectations, given how well received the “Firefly Funhouse” match was at WrestleMania 36 months prior between John Cena and Bray Wyatt.

Though the WWE Universal Championship held by Strowman was not on the line, the match was still intriguing and left an impression on the WWE Universe.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor (Extreme Rules – 2021)

The Tribal Chief was in the midst of his reign as WWE Universal Champion for almost a year as he defended the title against “The Demon King” Finn Balor. Balor came out The Demon King, hoping to get a psychological edge over Reigns at Extreme Rules.

Balor gave it everything he had and fought off The Bloodline. Balor even survived a thunderous Spear from Reigns that sent him flying through the barricade at ringside.

In a twisted and unexpected turn of events, the Demon King’s “heartbeat” began to echo throughout the arena as Balor sprung back to life and began climbing to the turnbuckle.

Reigns would get the win, as the top turnbuckle would snap before Balor could jump off to deliver the Coup de Grace. This match has become one of the more bizarre and yet intriguing matches in Roman Reigns’ Universal Title reign to date.

