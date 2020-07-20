WWE Extreme Rules: 5 Reasons why Seth Rollins extracted Rey Mysterio's eyeball from its socket

It is very difficult for WWE to pique the audience's interest in the year 2020 because most of us are in on the secrets behind the scenes and all of us are aware of how the superstars execute their moves. So, the unease that was created in the 'Eye for an Eye' match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio at Extreme Rules was a unique match, where a lot of people were intrigued by how it was going to play out.

So, why did Seth Rollins win the match at the Horror Show at Extreme Rules, where WWE went all the way with the 'eyeball extraction' with Rey Mysterio? I will try and answer the question with 5 reasons and invite you to share your thoughts and your views in the comments below.

Would you have preferred to see Seth Rollins lose his eyes at WWE Extreme Rules instead?

#5 Possibly sets up Dominik's debut match with Seth Rollins after WWE Extreme Rules

Listen, while it may seem like Rey Mysterio is out of commission for the time being after WWE Extreme Rules, the story is far from done because the main storyline at this point is a clash between Rey Mysterio's son Dominik, who is set to make his debut soon and Rey Mysterio.

At the conclusion of Extreme Rules, Dominik, who has only been a bystander in the whole Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio feud has a chance to step up and avenge his father, making a huge debut possibly at SummerSlam 2020. Imagine bypassing the whole NXT system and having top WWE stars competing at Extreme Rules to set the stage for your debut. That is the amount of faith that WWE has in Dominik right now.