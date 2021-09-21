WWE Extreme Rules: 5 finishes to Roman Reigns vs “The Demon” Finn Balor match for the Universal Championship

WWE Extreme Rules will host some of the biggest matches of the year. However, none of the matches will be as big as the Extreme Rules match between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor for the Universal Championship.

What will make the contest special is the fact that Balor’s alter-ego “The Demon” will come out to face The Tribal Chief. Reigns awoke The Demon during his match against Balor on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago.

Many fans will know that The Demon character is undefeated on the main roster. The last time Balor lost as The Demon was against Samoa Joe in WWE NXT. Extreme Rules will present Balor with a chance to win back the title he never lost.

Meanwhile, Reigns will do everything he can to retain his Universal Championship. He wants to continue as The Head of the Table in WWE, and The Bloodline will likely help him during the contest.

The match will be explosive and give fans a contest they’ve never seen before. The Extreme Rules stipulation will ensure a clear result rather than a disqualification or no-contest.

With that being said, take a look at the five possible finishes to the match between Roman Reigns and “The Demon” Finn Balor at Extreme Rules.

#5. The Usos interfere to save Roman Reigns from defeat at WWE Extreme Rules

Reigns has had a really good reign with the Universal Championship. He's put down legends and Hall of Famers to successfully keep the title around his waist. During many of his defense, the Usos have helped him take the upper hand and pick up the win.

At Extreme Rules, Reigns will look to put down “The Demon” to extend his reign. The Demon character has been protected for a long time. This could force the creative team to book an ending that protects both superstars in the contest.

WWE could possible bring in the Usos to do the job and interfere during the match. Jimmy and Jey could arrive at a time when Reigns is close to losing the match and attack The Demon before handing him to The Tribal Chief to lock in the Guillotine.

Balor could recover from the beatdown and take down all three men to end the segment. The angle will allow WWE to keep the Universal Championship on Reigns while protecting Finn Balor at Extreme Rules.

Balor could find a partner following Extreme Rules to take on The Usos in a few matches in the weeks that follow. The creative team could then revisit the rivalry between Balor and Reigns post-Crown Jewel.

