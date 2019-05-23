Opinion: Why Baron Corbin is the best possible opponent for Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 157 // 23 May 2019, 22:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Things will get Extreme in July 2019

WWE Universal Champion, Seth Rollins, has proven himself as a worthy champion by successfully defending his championship against AJ Styles in a classic bout. The two in-ring technicians wowed the WWE Universe with their marvellous in-ring performance but because AJ Styles lost the match, it looks like that feud has ended, at least for now.

We had seen the new Mr. Money in the Bank winner, Brock Lesnar, trying to cash-in his contract on RAW but since the Beast does not wrestle on TV, WWE will book his cash-in for the Super Showdown event. A final defeat against Rollins will help WWE in writing off Lesnar forever and commence a new era on RAW.

WWE's next American pay-per-view event is WWE Stomping Grounds. Since the event's name resembles the name of Rollins's finisher, one can back the Universal Champion to come out of the show as the champion. Talking about his opponent at Stomping Grounds, I feel WWE has booked a match between Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman so as to determine the next challenger for Rollins.

Nevertheless, Lashley should win that encounter and have a short feud with Rollins until Stomping Grounds before the focus shifts to WWE Extreme Rules. Since AJ Styles slapped Baron Corbin on RAW last week, a feud between the two superstars is on the cards and because of the reason that Corbin had retired Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35, it will be great if he gets a victory over Styles. This will allow him to challenge Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules.

This defeat can invoke a heel character inside AJ Styles whereas Corbin and Rollins can have a stellar Extreme Rules match in the month of July, just like they had a fantastic TLC match on RAW in December last year.

Also Read - Top 5 TLC matches of all time

Corbin will not be able to defeat Rollins once again and after the end of the match, AJ Styles will come out to congratulate Rollins before Gallows and Anderson intervene and beat the heck out of Rollins. Styles would close the show, standing tall with the Good Brothers.

The Kingslayer and the Champ that runs the Camp can then have a full-fledged feud until SummerSlam 2019, where the best man will leave with the title.

Advertisement

As we all know, the Lone Wolf is a heat magnet, he will help in increasing Rollins' popularity and the fans will not support the heel AJ Styles. If Corbin is not involved in the mix, the chances that the fans turn their back on Rollins at Extreme Rules are high.

The inspiration of this article came from WWE's Extreme Rules advertisement which shows Baron Corbin as Seth's opponent for Extreme Rules. Thus, it seems like the company is also moving forward in the aforementioned direction.

Also Read - WWE Rumors: Massive matches for Extreme Rules PPV teased

Should Baron Corbin be Seth Rollins' opponent at Extreme Rules? Share your views in the comments box below.