WWE Families: 5 real-life siblings and 5 that were created

Many fans still believe some of these stars were real siblings!

WWE has created some believable families over the years.

Over the years, many sibling partnerships have been able to make it in WWE after starting their quest to become professional wrestlers at a young age and then working their way up through the ranks. Of course, this isn't the same for every sibling partnership, as over the years, the company has decided to create families that fit in with their storylines. Making Superstars siblings gives them a much closer bond and allows the company to develop a back story that is much more compelling.

The fact that many members of the WWE Universe still believe that the families WWE created were actually real, shows just how well many of these factions were created at the time.

#10. REAL- The Hardy Boyz

Matt and Jeff Hardy have been defying expectations for more than two decades. While Matt has been able to make a name for himself in The Broken Universe, his brother Jeff has always been a risk-taker who became famous for the high octane stunts that he performed throughout his early career.

The Hardy Boyz along with Lita became Team Xtreme in their early years and have since both gone on to hold Championships in the company. Matt is the older brother and is currently married to former TNA star Reby Sky. Together the couple have three sons. Jeff is also married to a woman outside of the wrestling business named Beth Britt and together they have two daughters.

#9. FAKE - The Undertaker and Kane

Perhaps the best-known brother partnership in WWE and it was entirely fictional. Paul Bearer brought Kane into WWE to tackle The Undertaker back in 1997. The story was that The Big Red Monster survived a house fire that was set by The Deadman and was his younger brother.

The added family dynamic definitely brought something new to this rivalry and it allowed Kane and The Undertaker to have one of the greatest feuds in the history of the business. In a time when the internet wasn't readily available, the WWE Universe believed that these two entities were related and many hardcore fans still refuse to believe that the two are not real brothers.

