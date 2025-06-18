WWE fan favorite to cost Sami Zayn his King of the Ring match vs Randy Orton on SmackDown? Possibility explored

Former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn has clawed his way into the semi-finals of the 2024 King of the Ring Tournament, and now stands on the brink of yet another career-defining opportunity. He faces Randy Orton this Friday on SmackDown in a marquee matchup that could send him straight to the finals and potentially open the door for a world title match at SummerSlam.

The bridge to "cross," however, isn't exactly the easiest one. First Randy Orton, then either of his best friends—Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso in the finals at Night of Champions—and then Gunther or perhaps even Seth Rollins, two of his fiercest and most personal enemies, to win the World Heavyweight Championship. This is the kind of match Zayn has bled for across the years, the kind that could finally cement him in the main event as more than just the emotional favorite.

But this is Sami Zayn we’re talking about; beloved by fans, yes, but constantly haunted by big-match disappointments. He’s the underdog who’s watched his friends reach the top, whether by betraying him or sticking right by his side. Nonetheless, he keeps getting close, only to be pushed back down. This time, the push might come from outside the ring. Because lurking in the shadows, once again, is a man who’s had his sights set on Zayn for months: Karrion Kross.

On RAW, Zayn and Kross crossed paths once more in a tense backstage standoff. Sami Zayn made it clear that once he’s done with the King of the Ring, he and Kross are settling their unfinished business.

But judging by the look on Karrion Kross’s face—sinister, deliberate, and cold—it’s clear he may not be planning to wait. What if the former NXT Champion decides to pull the trigger early and insert himself into Sami Zayn’s semi-final showdown against Orton? What if he makes sure Sami never gets to the finals?

Such an interference would be devastating, but logical. Kross has long been operating from the shadows, and throwing a grenade into one of the tournament’s most anticipated bouts would be classic calculated chaos. Not only does it deny Zayn a clean loss, which keeps him strong, but it also positions Kross front and center, exactly where he wants to be. Meanwhile, Orton, who is once again looking to build momentum, advances without affecting anyone negatively by beating a fan favorite clean. Everyone moves forward, but nothing stays the same.

And more importantly, the conflict between Zayn and Kross escalates dramatically. With Kross not just taunting Sami verbally but now actively sabotaging his biggest moment, the intensity reaches another gear. Sami Zayn would be consumed by it, and fans would rally behind him harder than ever. The road to redemption gets another detour, but also a clear villain to conquer. If WWE wants to heat up both men heading into the summer, this isn’t just a good move; it’s necessary.

Why a Karrion Kross interference is the perfect disruption for Sami Zayn

This move checks every box. Sami Zayn avoids taking a clean loss in a high-stakes match, keeping his credibility intact. His story has always been about perseverance and heartbreak, and another stolen opportunity only intensifies that arc. If anything, it enhances the drama: Sami isn’t failing; he’s being robbed.

On the other hand, Randy Orton benefits too. Advancing to the finals with a bit of chaos involved doesn’t weaken his push; in fact, it adds intrigue. The Viper knows how to turn external distractions into mind games. Plus, the visual of Orton being unsure whether to thank Kross or remain wary of him only builds more interesting layers. Orton himself might be subjected to Karrion Kross's mind games in the future, especially considering his possible clash with his protege, Cody Rhodes, in the finals of the tournament.

And then there’s Karrion Kross himself. He’s finally injected into a narrative that gets eyes on him, positioning him in the middle of a red-hot rivalry. It’s the kind of spotlight he’s been screaming into the void for. Finally, given his perceived limitations in the ring, few men are better than Sami Zayn when it comes to carrying Kross to great matches.

