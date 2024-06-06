WWE fans spot major Uncle Howdy teaser via Drew McIntyre: What is it?

For months, WWE has been dropping cryptic teases on various platforms, hinting at Uncle Howdy's potential comeback. Viewers initially expected him to return at Backlash France, but it didn't materialize. However, a recent fan theory suggests that he could show up at Clash at the Castle 2024 alongside the rumored Wyatt 6 faction.

The intriguing theory stems from the official poster of Clash at the Castle, showcasing Drew McIntyre holding a sword. Fans have also drawn parallels between the poster for the June 15 event and the promotional material for Extreme Rules 2022.

Fans speculate that there is a cryptic image on McIntyre's sword, similar to the background photo in the Extreme Rules 2022 poster. For those unaware, Bray Wyatt made his impactful return at the show nearly two years ago after weeks of teases.

Some fans even claim that there's an image of Abby the Witch on McIntyre's sword, hinting at Uncle Howdy's potential arrival at the Scotland premium live event. Per reports, the masked figure is expected to return with the rumored Wyatt 6 faction, which will potentially include Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis.

It remains to be seen if this fan theory will come to fruition at Clash at the Castle and whether Uncle Howdy will finally make his long-awaited comeback in Glasgow, Scotland.

Why Uncle Howdy must return at Clash at the Castle 2024?

Besides the fan theory, there are many compelling reasons why the eerie figure should make his return at the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. One significant factor is that delaying his arrival further could make the storyline stale. Fans may lose interest in the angle if they are made to wait longer for Howdy's comeback.

The Scotland event provides an ideal stage for his return, as the hype surrounding it is higher compared to regular RAW or SmackDown programs. International shows typically garner more attention from the WWE Universe, making Clash at the Castle a fitting stage for Howdy's imminent arrival.

Moreover, Howdy's unexpected appearance at Clash at the Castle would add an element of surprise to the premium live event, elevating the overall excitement surrounding it.

Now, all eyes will be on June 15, 2024, to see whether Uncle Howdy finally makes his WWE return at OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

