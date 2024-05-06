All 4 rumored members of Uncle Howdy's WWE faction; 4 reasons why they are a part of it

WWE could have a major new faction debuting any day now. There have long been rumors that Uncle Howdy, reportedly Bo Dallas, could be returning to television with a Wyatt 6-style stable in honor of the late-great Bray Wyatt.

If reports are to be believed, this is indeed happening. In fact, four interesting names have already been alleged to be part of the stable. These superstars may surprise fans, but there are clear links that bring them all together.

There will be a few common themes that all of these stars likely share that could be highlighted on television. This will be rejection, abandonment, and being "broken". The latter of which was even seemingly confirmed in a recent teaser.

This article will take a look at the four stars who are rumored to be joining Uncle Howdy on World Wrestling Entertainment television. In addition to providing who is rumored and giving a little background on each performer, this article will also tackle why they may involved with the stable.

Below are the four rumored members of Uncle Howdy's WWE faction and why they are part of it.

#4. Erick Rowan was released by WWE and lost his family

Erick Rowan is a bizarre superstar who spent many years with WWE. He was aligned with Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Daniel Bryan at various points, even winning tag team gold on more than one occasion.

The big man was sadly released by WWE on April 15, 2020, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the years since then, he wrestled on the independent wrestling scene and made a few appearances for All Elite Wrestling. He has reportedly been re-signed by World Wrestling Entertainment.

The story of Rowan in the group makes all of the sense in the world. He was released by the company and abandoned by his brothers in the past. This could feed into the theme of being forgotten. He's also a former Wyatt Family member, so he has a clear link to the new faction in Bray's honor.

#3. Nikki Cross has been forgotten about

Nikki Cross is a sneakily decorated WWE performer. Fans may forget, but she is a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion and held gold with a few different partners. She's also a former RAW Women's Champion and Money in the Bank briefcase winner.

The Twisted Sister has numerous accolades to her name, but she has been a non-entity on WWE television for quite some time. She was mysteriously walking around in a trance for weeks before her disappearance and that may have to do with this new Wyatt 6 stable.

Cross has been completely ignored and forgotten about by many fans and by World Wrestling Entertainment in general. Much like Rowan, she also once had a stable with Sanity, but all of the former stablemates are gone. She could be broken and alone, which in turn may lead to her finding comfort with Uncle Howdy.

#2. Dexter Lumis was abandoned by The Way

Dexter Lumis is one of the most bizarre and odd superstars in WWE history. In theory, he should be hated. He is creepy and often times walks around with a hatchet. Despite that, in some bizarre way, fans gravitated towards Dexter and his antics.

The creepy and serial killer-esque star has been completely absent from WWE television for quite some time. His last match on RAW was in a Battle Royal almost exactly a year ago. His last broadcasted match period saw him battle Akira Tozawa on Main Event on May 29, 2023.

Once again, Dexter fits the themes of being abandoned, forgotten about, and ignored. He has also been abandoned by The Way, a stable he was part of with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell. He may feel resentment towards those he opened his heart for and has found some sort of peace with The Wyatt 6.

#1. Joe Gacy fits the theme of the stable

Joe Gacy is another bizarre and unique performer. He was known for his time on the indies in EVOLVE and CZW before signing on to NXT. Since then, Gacy has grown to be a regular television character.

The big man has had quite the evolution in WWE. He started as a bizarre parody of liberals before turning into a cult leader. His faction, The Schism, eventually abandoned Gacy. Specifically, The Grizzled Young Veterans left the company and Ava moved on to doing her own thing. This led to him being all alone.

Now Gacy may not be alone any longer. If he is seeking a family, The Wyatt 6 could be exactly what he needs. It would also provide a different angle on things, as he has the least amount of ties to anyone on the main roster. He would be completely fresh.