WWE Fastlane 2019: 4 Major takeaways from the PPV

Shane McMahon attacks Miz's father at Fastlane

Fastlane is most notably mentioned as the last PPV before the Showcase of Immortals, WrestleMania. This PPV is where intriguing WrestleMania storylines are shaped and set to enthrall the immensely excited WWE Universe!

While Fastlane might not be as gigantic as WrestleMania or as authentic as Survivor Series or as happening as the SummerSlam, the event still holds a lot of significance in the company.

The PPV has not been on WWE's schedule for too many years as its origin lies back in 2015 when the first Fastlane PPV took place. With all that said, in this rather short time, there have been a handful of great matches to feature on this young PPV event.

Talking of great matches at Fastlane, the recent edition was no different as the WWE Universe was treated with a string of spectacular matches. The event lived up to the hype and successfully captured the imagination of many.

Here we list down 4 major takeaways from Fastlane,2019.

#4 Seeds planted for The Miz vs Shane O'Mac at WrestleMania

The Miz and Shane McMahon celebrate their victory at Royal Rumble

Miz and Shane had quite a journey together up until this point. All started at Crown Jewel when Shane replaced The Miz in the final of the World Cup tournament and beat Dolph Ziggler to bring the trophy to the blue brand of the company.

The two have since been involved together as they joined forces to become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions by defeating The Bar at Royal Rumble. Their reign soon came to an end as The Usos prevailed over the duo of Miz and Shane at Elimination Chamber.

The WWE enthusiasts predicted that something was to brew between the two in future that will probably lead to a matchup somewhere down the road but the WWE creative played its cards perfectly as no one would’ve expected Shane to be the one to break it up by attacking his partner from behind.

The Usos retained their title at Fastlane as a result of which Shane couldn’t hold his feelings and the commissioner of SmackDown lashed out at the Miz. Shane O'Mac even insulted Miz’s father and it seems the seeds are planted for a showdown at WrestleMania 35.

Following Shane’s brutal assault, it remains to be seen how The Miz addresses his partner’s actions on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

