WWE Fastlane 2019: 4 possible surprises

Next pay-per-view this Sunday

The next stop in the Road to WrestleMania is almost upon us.

Fastlane is the next pay-per-view of the year, and the build-up to the matches have been pretty underwhelming.

The previous pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber, was exciting because of the two chamber matches and some other decent matches. Honestly, Elimination Chamber should be the last PPV before WrestleMania, but that is a discussion for another time.

Fastlane comes shortly after Elimination Chamber and the quality in booking can be seen because of that. Most of the storylines look rushed.

But one cannot complain too much because the quality of work is always pretty good inside the ring in a PPV.

That being said, here are 4 surprises WWE could spring at Fastlane 2019.

#1 New RAW tag team champions

Another run with the titles?

The RAW tag team championship match is a triple threat match between champions, The Revival, and their two opponents, Roode and Gable, and the two NXT graduates, Ricochet and Aleister Black.

The Revival won the championships last month from Roode and Gable. The title run has been lackluster, to say the least.

Talking of lackluster title runs, here comes Roode and Gable. The feud they had with Authors of Pain was painful for the audience to watch and their fluke wins over The Revival didn't really help the division.

The third team in the fray, Ricochet and Aleister Black, are some of the most exciting superstars to come out of NXT. They are in the match because they pinned the champions on RAW.

There is no storyline really going into the match. Just a few generic teams having a match at a PPV.

But WWE could surprise everyone with the booking in the PPV itself. Roode and Gable interfered in the championship match between the other two teams on RAW and showed heelish attitudes when confronted.

While their first run as faces was a bust, maybe a heel run will yield different results. For that to happen, they absolutely need to win the RAW tag team championships. It would be a surprise because they are the least expected team to win among the three.

