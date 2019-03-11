WWE Fastlane 2019: 4 Potential Finishes For Asuka vs Mandy Rose; SmackDown Women's Championship

There are a number of combustible elements heading into tonight's SmackDown Women's Championship match

Asuka hasn't been featured on WWE TV much since she became SmackDown Women's Champion back at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs in December and to be fair to the Empress of Tomorrow, she does owe a lot to Ronda Rousey for this shock win.

The past few months have seen the Raw Women's Championship dominate pay-per-views and the unveiling of the Women's Tag Team Championships taking over both Women's Locker Rooms in recent months, which has left Asuka with nothing to do on WWE TV.

After Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville failed to lift the titles back at Elimination Chamber, Rose has stepped into a feud with Asuka following a fluke victory over the Champion back in February and could now lift her first piece of gold on the main roster.

#4. Mandy Rose becomes SmackDown Women's Champion

Could Mandy Rose become the SmackDown Women's Champion at Fastlane?

Mandy Rose has been seen as the future of the Women's Division ever since she made her main roster debut as one-third of Absolution back in 2017. The former Tough Enough star has improved in the ring over the past few years and reached the point where officials backstage are hot on her character.

Rose becoming SmackDown Women's Champion isn't as much of a push as it would have been this time last year, since Asuka is reportedly struggling with some kind of injury, so much so that she was unable to be part of her scheduled match with Sonya Deville on SmackDown Live.

Asuka could chase the Women's Championship heading into WrestleMania to extend this feud further, but the most likely scenario here is that Rose could become Women's Champion and Deville could help make it happen.

