WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Bonkers Swerves and Surprises that nobody saw coming

Vince McMahon planned some incredible swerves and surprises for Fastlane

WWE Fastlane 2019 was that weird Pay-Per-View that no-one really wanted, not far enough away from Elimination Chamber and too close to WrestleMania for it to have any real impact and meaning.

In fact, the matches on the card screamed 'filler' to almost everyone in the WWE Universe with Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston still expected to get their 'Mania matches and the Fastlane matches were just treading water to get there.

Other matches were randomly added like New Day vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev & Shield vs Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley and top stars like Rey Mysterio and Andrade were regulated to the pre-show, with other top stars like AJ Styles and Randy Orton, and both Raw Champions Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar not on the card at all.

With that in mind, Fastlane was going to have to pull out all of the stops to get out from under the lack of hype that preceded it, and boy did it do that! In fact, there haven't been many PPV's with as many shocks and surprises as this year's Fastlane.

Let's take a look at the give bonkers surprises that took place!

#5 Shane McMahon brutally attacks his tag-team partner The Miz

Shane McMahon loses it at Fastlane

The Shane McMahon and Miz Vs. Usos match opened the show and it had some amazing moments with Miz taking to the top rope and flying in an uncharacteristic move and Shane McMahon playing 'air-traffic interceptor' by hitting a mid-air Coast-To-Coast to save his partner.

However 'The Best Tag Team In The World' failed to regain the Tag-Team titles they lost and after the match, it appeared that Shane McMahon had had enough of The Miz and his father. McMahon would completely lose it and brutally attack his partner in front of his father and his adoring home crowd.

