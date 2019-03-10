WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Interesting Stats You Need To Know Heading Into The Show

The Shield have never teamed together at Fastlane

Fastlane is the final pay-per-view stop on the Road To WrestleMania and it appears that there could be some interesting plans for the show. With Becky Lynch looking to book her place in the WrestleMania main event, whilst Kevin Owens battles it out for the WWE Championship and The Shield reunite one more time, WWE also has to look at the bigger picture heading into WrestleMania 35.

Fastlane has never been seen as the biggest show of the year since the pay-per-view needs to be understated enough that it doesn't over face WrestleMania but at the same time this is the event that needs to hype up the WWE Universe before the company lands in New York for the biggest show of the year next month.

Statistics are something that follow WWE superstars around throughout their careers and here are just five interesting ones worth knowing heading into tonight's show.

#5. Roman Reigns could make Fastlane history

Roman Reigns has been part of a number of main events at Fastlane

Roman Reigns finally returns to action tonight as he teams with his Shield brothers against the team of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre, and if this match is made the main event of the show, then Roman Reigns will become the first WWE superstar to have main evented the show on three separate occasions.

Roman main evented in 2015 against Daniel Bryan and again in 2016 against Dean Ambrose and Brock Lesnar, but he isn't the only star looking for this accolade. Kevin Owens could also make history as the first ever three-time Fastlane main eventer if his WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan is made the main event instead.

Owens main evented back in 2017 against Goldberg for the Universal Championship and again last year in a six-pack Challenge so he could be looking to main event another show tonight.

