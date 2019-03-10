×
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Major surprises that could influence the WrestleMania 35 card

Riju Dasgupta
18.14K   //    10 Mar 2019, 09:58 IST

We are counting down the hours to WWE Fastlane 2019
We are counting down the hours to WWE Fastlane 2019

Everybody's sleeping on Fastlane 2019. And this is because, traditionally, Fastlane has been the one pay-per-view every year with little or no consequences at all. Elimination Chamber has already set the stage for WrestleMania. Fastlane just seems like overkill because otherwise, March would have no pay-per-view.

But that said, there's always the remote possibility that WWE books a winner at Fastlane. In this article, we will look at some major surprises that could potentially take place at the final stop before WrestleMania. Each of them could potentially turn the course before the show of shows comes around.

As always, leave a comment and let me know your thoughts on the article and the pay-per-view in general. How pumped are you about WWE Fastlane 2019?

Speculate away as to what could potentially take place at the show...

#5. Mandy Rose becomes the SmackDown Women's Champion

Mandy Rose becoming the Champ could absolutely transform the division
Mandy Rose becoming the Champ could absolutely transform the division

The thing is, for no fault of her own, Asuka's reign as Champion hasn't been nearly as dominant as it should have been. This is because the two heavyweights of the division- Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are now involved in the RAW Women's Championship. The rest of the division hasn't been booked strongly, to be credible threats to Asuka.

And this is why I wouldn't be surprised at all if WWE decides to put the SmackDown Women's Championship around Mandy Rose's waist for now. Not only would this shake up the division, but it would also actually elevate her to the main event position. But whom does she take on at WrestleMania 35?

I have one potential challenger in mind for the moment. Sonya Deville could turn on her partner and vie for the SmackDown Women's Championship.


