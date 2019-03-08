×
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 possible finishes for Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.38K   //    08 Mar 2019, 07:52 IST

The feud continues at Fastlane this Sunday
The feud continues at Fastlane this Sunday

The rubber match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade takes place this Sunday on the Fastlane Kickoff Show.

While they have also battled each other during two separate US Open Challenges against then champion R-Truth, they didn't really settle their differences in those matches.

In that instance, WWE booked what might be the finale of their feud with their showdown at Fastlane.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

But if WWE wants to keep the excitement going for another month between these two, then several outcomes at Fastlane could lead to another match between the Mexican Superstars at WrestleMania 35.

Regarding their third match, one thing is certain - it will certainly have to raise the bar in order to compete with their other two fabulous matches.

But I have all the faith that both men will bring out their best in order to truly shine brighter than the other man on Sunday.

The ever-looming presence of Zelina Vega pretty much ensures outside interference and perhaps the impetus for another match. Whether or not she does interfere, here are five possible finishes for the Fastlane match between Andrade and Rey Mysterio.

#5 Andrade wins clean

A clean win for Andrade could be in the cards but the feud might be lasting longer.
A clean win for Andrade could be in the cards but the feud might be lasting longer.
I've mentioned this before, but whatever the outcome for this match on Sunday is, it depends on what WWE wants to do with these two once WrestleMania comes around.

A clean win by Andrade would essentially end the feud with the young lion taking out the former king of the jungle.

The victor is up in the air because you have a highly respected and talented veteran facing one of the young up-and-comers who has stated that 'he is the future'.

Andrade picking up a clean win would end the feud but it wouldn't continue the narrative that the feud has been telling.

Rey Mysterio probably respects Andrade but not the fact that he has constantly attacked Mysterio and that he has resorted to having Vega interfere.

A decisive, clean win would make Mysterio have to respect the younger Andrade whether he would want to or not.

But since they aren't the only two people who will be involved with the match, I think some other outcomes are more likely.

