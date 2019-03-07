WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Potential Finishes for The Miz & Shane McMahon vs The Usos

So we are just days away from this Sunday's WWE Fastlane, where the WWE will be bringing to you eight matches, including the Kickoff show as move along on the road to WrestleMania 35.

One of the more compelling matches on the card features a WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship match between The Usos, who recently recaptured the titles from their challengers, the team of The Miz and Shane McMahon, at the Elimination Chamber in February.

In the midst of the title change, The Miz confronted Shane McMahon on the following SmackDown Live, where he apologized profusely to his tag partner for letting him down. This led to an interruption from The Usos, where they offered Shane and The Miz a rematch for the tag team titles here at Fastlane, to which both men easily accepted.

Now having said that, let's get down to it and countdown the top five finishes (scenarios) we could see from our upcoming contest between The Usos, Shane McMahon and The Miz.

#1 - The Usos retain... and we have a heel turn!

One of our the scenarios we could see coming out of this match would be a finish in which we would see The Usos hold on to the SmackDown Live Team Championships by defeating The Miz and Shane McMahon, albeit with a few shenanigans (i.e. foreign objects, a handful of tights, etc.).

Out of sheer frustration and humiliation, we see the aftermath take place with Shane McMahon turning his back on The Miz, showing his true colours to the WWE Universe, as he would attack The Miz in front his family, his friends and his hometown crowd in Cleveland, Ohio.

It's been a long time since we have seen Shane McMahon as a heel character. The turn has been teased since November's "Crown Jewel" pay-per-view, where Shane substituted himself in the finals of the "Best in the World" cup tournament, taking an injured Miz out of the match to challenge Dolph Ziggler to win the tournament.

The seeds were planted and have been allowed to grow since that time. Will Shane finally have enough of The Miz? Could we see the long-awaited showdown between Shane McMahon and The Miz take place at WrestleMania 35?

