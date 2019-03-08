×
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Potential finishes for The Shield vs. Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley & Baron Corbin 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
5.16K   //    08 Mar 2019, 09:46 IST

Could Dean Ambrose pull off the ultimate swerve at Fastlane?
Could Dean Ambrose pull off the ultimate swerve at Fastlane?

WWE Fastlane is, as many of my peers and colleagues have said already, is the final stop on the road to WrestleMania 35. Some have called it a skippable pay-per-view because everything of importance is already set in stone for WrestleMania. And yet, there's one match that stands out like a sore thumb. A match that seems underwhelming on paper, but could have massive long-term consequences.

In this article, I shall detail 5 potential finishes for this match at WWE Fastlane 2019. This is The Shield's final pay-per-view appearance by all accounts because of the uncertainty around Dean Ambrose's future. So, how does WWE play this big match out?

Mind you, it's also The Shield's comeback match, so WWE may want to give them a moment in the sun, their very last hurrah. There are so many ways this match could potentially pan out at Fastlane.

I will list out just 5 of them here...

#5 Lio Rush turns on Bobby Lashley, costs his team the match

Lio Rush has been a thorn in Bobby Lashley's side for some time now. If you think about it, Lashley never lost the Intercontinental Championship to Balor and it was Rush who got pinned instead of the former Champion. Moreover, Lashley had turned on Rush at that time, leaving him in the middle of the ring.

What if Lio Rush has been biding his time, waiting for the most opportune moment to strike out against Bobby Lashley? And there is absolutely no bigger stage than this match, where he can cost Lashley a win and set up a match between the two of them for WrestleMania.

This could potentially be a moment in the match that nobody saw coming. And with his innate high flying skills, Rush could be a great babyface.

Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
