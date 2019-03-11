×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon booked Kofi Kingston against The Bar 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
32.19K   //    11 Mar 2019, 06:11 IST

Why was the last minute swerve pulled by Vince McMahon?
Why was the last minute swerve pulled by Vince McMahon?

Man, what a whirlwind of a ride WWE Fastlane 2019 has been. We thought that it would be a throwaway show, but that's not the case at all.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

At the top of the show, during the Kickoff, Kofi Kingston was informed that Vince McMahon wanted to see him. And McMahon kept him outside his office for an entire hour.

And then Kofi Kingston was added to the WWE Championship match. Yet, when Kingston came out to compete, he was in for a rude shock that lay in wait for the underdog. He was booked to face The Bar in a handicap match instead of the WWE Championship match that he'd originally expected.

It was a squash and little more, quite honestly. But why was the match made to begin with?

I will try and make sense of it all in this article.

#5 To keep Kofi Kingston looking like an underdog

The WWE Universe is quite fickle as Daniel Bryan likes to say. They can turn on any WWE Superstar at a moment's notice if they believe that he's getting more opportunities than they deserve, according to them. It's both the best and worst thing about the WWE Universe.

There's always the chance that the WWE Universe will turn on Kofi Kingston, even though they are fervently behind him now. To reduce the chance of this happening, WWE has decided to book Kofi Kingston as a sympathetic babyface. And for this to happen, he had to suffer a pinfall to Cesaro and Sheamus.

And now, when Kofi Kingston goes on to compete for and potentially win the Championship, the WWE Universe will be firmly behind him. It's a tactical move to get the New Day member more over than ever, as a babyface character.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Fastlane 2018 New Day The Bar Cesaro Kofi Kingston
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE Fastlane News: Kofi Kingston included in a match at the PPV
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Vince McMahon replaced Kofi Kingston with Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live after WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: NXT Superstars in action again
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who haven't had a Wrestlemania singles match
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Kevin Owens replaced Kofi Kingston at Fastlane
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Kofi Kingston will not win the WWE Championship at Fastlane
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Kevin Owens replacing Kofi Kingston at Fastlane is a big mistake
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston breaks his silence on being replaced by Kevin Owens on WWE Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Royal Rumble 2019: Report Card
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kevin Owens reveals how he managed to replace Kofi Kingston at WWE Fastlane 2019 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us