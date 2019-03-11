WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon booked Kofi Kingston against The Bar

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 32.19K // 11 Mar 2019, 06:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Why was the last minute swerve pulled by Vince McMahon?

Man, what a whirlwind of a ride WWE Fastlane 2019 has been. We thought that it would be a throwaway show, but that's not the case at all.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

At the top of the show, during the Kickoff, Kofi Kingston was informed that Vince McMahon wanted to see him. And McMahon kept him outside his office for an entire hour.

And then Kofi Kingston was added to the WWE Championship match. Yet, when Kingston came out to compete, he was in for a rude shock that lay in wait for the underdog. He was booked to face The Bar in a handicap match instead of the WWE Championship match that he'd originally expected.

It was a squash and little more, quite honestly. But why was the match made to begin with?

I will try and make sense of it all in this article.

#5 To keep Kofi Kingston looking like an underdog

He thought he would be competing in a #TripleThreatMatch for the #WWETitle. But instead, @TrueKofi is getting brutalized by The Bar in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at #WWEFastlane. pic.twitter.com/XsaM6ntKRx — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2019

The WWE Universe is quite fickle as Daniel Bryan likes to say. They can turn on any WWE Superstar at a moment's notice if they believe that he's getting more opportunities than they deserve, according to them. It's both the best and worst thing about the WWE Universe.

There's always the chance that the WWE Universe will turn on Kofi Kingston, even though they are fervently behind him now. To reduce the chance of this happening, WWE has decided to book Kofi Kingston as a sympathetic babyface. And for this to happen, he had to suffer a pinfall to Cesaro and Sheamus.

And now, when Kofi Kingston goes on to compete for and potentially win the Championship, the WWE Universe will be firmly behind him. It's a tactical move to get the New Day member more over than ever, as a babyface character.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement