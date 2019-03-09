×
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 terrible mistakes WWE could make at the PPV

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
12.65K   //    09 Mar 2019, 21:42 IST

The McMahon family will have to avoid this potentially big mistakes for Fastlane
The McMahon family will have to avoid this potentially big mistakes for Fastlane

There's an argument to be made that WWE have too many per-per-views in their 'Road to WrestleMania' with Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and this weekend's Fastlane Pay-Per-View all taking place.

This has led to many considering Fastlane 2019 to be a 'filler' show with matches that don't particularly matter or have no consequence. It's hard to argue against this when matches like The Shield Vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley, and Mandy Rose Vs. Asuka are taking place.

Perhaps the biggest example of this is the fact that Becky Lynch is having to wrestle Charlotte to earn a spot in the Raw Women's Title match at WrestleMania and make it a Triple Threat between her, Charlotte and current champion Ronda Rousey. This is despite 'The Man' winning the Royal Rumble match in January and already earning the same spot she's competing for now.

In fact, there are many who consider the current booking of the proposed WrestleMania Main Event to be a miss-step by the WWE. This extends to Ronda Rousey's bizarre social media promos labelling the whole thing as fake, which people also think is a huge mistake (whether it's part of a storyline or not)

But what other big mistakes could the WWE make at Fastlane 2019? We take a look!

#5. Charlotte beating Becky Lynch

Having Charlotte beat Becky Lynch would be a huge mistake!
Having Charlotte beat Becky Lynch would be a huge mistake!

It goes without saying, but it would be a monumental error on WWE's part if they were to have Charlotte defeat Becky Lynch at Fastlane. This would exclude the hottest Superstar in the WWE from the potential 'Mania main event and would derail all of the hard work they've done building Lynch up as a main attraction.

Even if this wasn't the end of the story and they book some other way to eventually get Lynch into the match, the damage would already be done. Lynch has to go into WrestleMania looking incredibly strong and a loss to Charlotte would be a terrible idea. The fact she's competing for a title shot is a mistake in the first place, so to have her lose another opportunity and find another way to shoehorn her in would be ridiculous.

1 / 5 NEXT
Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
