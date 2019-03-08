WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Things that should not happen at the PPV

Fastlane is expected to set things up perfectly for WrestleMania 35.

I know you’ve heard this a lot in the past few weeks already but here we go again – the final pitstop before WrestleMania 35, Fastlane 2019 is just a few days away and the excitement is palpable! Maybe not as perceptible as the WWE wants it to be, but it could have been much worse.

Fastlane’s card has predictability written all over it in bold, yet, it will still have some quality wrestling and the progression of storylines that will be majorly featured at WrestleMania 35.

For all its worth, Fastlane is just a glorified version of Raw and SmackDown with longer matches and titles being defended. However, the PPV, as mentioned earlier, will have crucial implications on the ‘Mania card. In hindsight, the PPV can actually be good you know!

For that to happen, though, WWE needs to ensure these things do not happen at the PPV. Do. Not. Happen!

#1. Kevin Owens winning the WWE Championship

There is still time until he can win the WWE title.

Now it’s great to see Owens back as the good guy who looks to be in the best shape of his life. Most importantly, he now has a bunch of Panda and Monkey tattoos on his arm because, of course, he loves animals.

Oh yes, the Stunner! What an honor indeed to have been allotted one of the most, if not the most iconic finisher of all time. It’s blatantly obvious. The powers that be in the WWE love the former Prizefighter turned everyman.

He should win the WWE title eventually, however, not this Sunday. While I am a big admirer of KO, he has to wait until Kofi Kingston has his moment. And, Kingston’s moment of reckoning has to come against by far the best heel on the roster, Daniel Bryan.

Even if, for some outrageous reason, WWE decides to not put the title around Kofi’s waist, Bryan needs to continue his reign and build himself as a top heel that WWE can use to eventually put over a babyface champion.

