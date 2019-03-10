WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 things we wouldn't see coming at the PPV

Something tells me that the Shield reunion will not go perfectly

Fastlane 2019 will take place tomorrow night on March 10, 2019, with the main show starting live at 7 PM ET on the WWE Network. The kickoff show will start at 6 PM ET, streaming live on the WWE Network and WWE's Youtube Channel. This pay per view will take place in the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, and will be the last pay per view on the road to WrestleMania 35.

There are nine matches that have been confirmed for this pay per view. On the kickoff show, Andrade will face off against Rey Mysterio and the New Day will face off against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev. The Revival will defend the Raw Tag Team Titles against both Bobby Roode & Chad Gable and Aleister Black & Ricochet, Charlotte Flair will face Becky Lynch and if The Man wins she is re-added to the Raw Women's Title main event at WrestleMania 35, Asuka will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Mandy Rose, The Boss and Hug Connection will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles for the first time against the dangerous duo of Nia Jax and Tamina, The Shield will reunite for one last time against Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre, The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Shane McMahon & The Miz, and Daniel Bryan will defend the WWE Championship against Kevin Owens.

#5 Ronda Rousey helps Becky Lynch defeat Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey will likely play a role at Fastlane.

Ronda Rousey will almost certainly not be involved in any capacity at Fastlane. The Baddest Woman on the Planet will likely sit at ringside to watch the match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. She has made it clear that she wants Becky Lynch in the Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 35 and has shown that she is willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that it happens.

While she did attack Becky Lynch on Raw, Charlotte Flair was able to escape her wrath. Charlotte will likely not be able to do that again at Fastlane. There will likely be a referee bump and this will lead to Ronda Rousey laying out both women and then laying Becky Lynch on top of Charlotte Flair to allow her to get the victory.

