WWE Fastlane 2019 Predictions: SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka vs. Mandy Rose

Can these two women make the title relevant once again?

Let's begin with the bad news. The SmackDown Women's Championship was once the hottest title in all of WWE, back when Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were contesting for the same.

Fast forward to right now, and Asuka's reign seems quite forgettable. The attention is squarely on the RAW women's championship and the ongoing fracas between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. Asuka wasn't even on the show for a few weeks, back when other stories were in the spotlight, on the blue brand.

Well, Mandy Rose pinned Asuka through a distraction from Lacey Evans and has now earned herself an opportunity at the SmackDown Women's Championship. Who wins in the contest between the two women?

I'm going to say that Mandy Rose does. It is very clear when you look at her, why I'm suggesting the same. She has a look and physique that WWE seems to like and gets immense traction on social media for the racier segments that she's been part of.

Moreover, if Asuka wins the match and retains her Championship, whom does she potentially take on at WrestleMania 35? There's literally no credible heel in the roster except for maybe Sonya Deville. Even Deville hasn't really been portrayed as a credible threat to Asuka's dominance.

Let me add the fact that Mandy Rose's title change may be the only one that occurs at WWE Fastlane. I think The Revival, The Usos, Daniel Bryan and even the Boss n Hug Connection will retain their titles.

Mandy Rose, to her credit, has improved in the ring, can cut a pretty decent promo and has all the physical attributes that a WWE diva was expected to have. While WWE has moved away from the Total Divas style of programming for the women's division, Rose has proved time and again that she's much more than a pretty face.

I don't think they will pin Asuka clean either. I guess Sonya Deville will play a factor and turn the odds in Rose's favor.

What do you think of my assessment? Let us know in the comments.

