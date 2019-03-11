WWE Fastlane 2019: Ranking the top 4 main events in the PPV's history

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 990 // 11 Mar 2019, 01:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Goldberg vs Owens.

WWE Fastlane is quickly approaching us as the 2019 edition of Fastlane will be airing live on the WWE Network starting at 6 pm (EST) with the kickoff show. Fastlane has a history of being one of, if not the last major stop on our Road to WrestleMania. While the event can be seen as a throwaway pay-per-view, you can't argue the history and the impact the show has made over the last several years.

Having said that, today I will be looking over the top main events from WWE Fastlane history. I will be ranking them from the worst to best.

Remember, this is based on my opinion and viewpoint for each match as I am sure others are going to agree and/or disagree with me.

#4. WWE Universal Championship Match - Kevin Owens vs Goldberg (WWE Fastlane 2017)

Goldberg challenged WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens for the title at Fastlane (2017).

We kick off the list with number four. I have chosen Goldberg vs Kevin Owens at number four not because it was a bad match, in spite of the shortness of it, but it was just a match that served its purpose for the wrestlers involved.

The entrances between Goldberg and Kevin Owens lasted longer than the match itself. Goldberg got a decent pop, along with the typical "GOLD-BERG!" chant. This was his first major WWE championship match since WWE Armageddon 2003. Kevin Owens had held the WWE Universal Championship for 188 days at that time.

Kevin Owens kept stalling, playing mind games to throw Goldberg off his game but to no avail. Once the bell finally rang, Chris Jericho's music hit. Jericho made his return following his split from Owens prior to Fastlane. Owens, off the distraction by Jericho's appearance at ringside, was Speared and Jackhammered by Goldberg to give him his first and only WWE Universal Championship run to date.

Goldberg would go on to drop the title the following month at WrestleMania 33 against Brock Lesnar, while Kevin Owens would challenge Chris Jericho and defeat him in their respective grudge match.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement