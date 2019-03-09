WWE Fastlane 2019 Rumors Roundup: Dean Ambrose to turn on Roman Reigns, Undertaker's status and more

What's in store at WWE Fastlane?

WWE Fastlane takes place tomorrow night, at the time of writing, and for the first time in years, it seems like there are some actual stakes going into the pre-WrestleMania PPV.

The two biggest matches going in have to be Becky Lynch versus Charlotte Flair with Lynch getting added to the RAW Women's title match at Mania if she wins. Roman Reigns is also set to return to in-ring action with the reunited Shield as they face Drew McIntyre, Lashley, and Baron Corbin.

With the show a little over 24 hours away, let's take a look at some of the latest rumors heading in.

#6. Sasha and Bayley favorites retain

Sasha Banks and Bayley

Sasha Banks and Bayley are set to defend the WWE Women's Tag-Tea, Championships for the first time becoming the inaugural champions at WWE Elimination last month. Banks and Bayley will face Nia Jax and Tamina.

Sasha Banks and Bayley look to be odds on favorites to retain their titles going into WWE Fastlane 2019. This is reaffirmed by the betting odds which have Banks and Bayley at -400 compared to Nia Jax and Tamina who are at +250.

#5. The Miz turns on Shane McMahon to set up WrestleMania match

The Miz and Shane at the Royal Rumble

We all know that The Miz is set to face Shane McMahon in a singles match at WrestleMania 35. With Fastlane being the last PPV before Mania, it looks like it could finally be time for WWE to pull the trigger on this.

Shane and The Miz will challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships at Fastlane tomorrow. If WWE decides to have Miz turn on Shane at the PPV, the most likely way would be to attack him after they lose their title match against Jimmy and Jey Uso.

