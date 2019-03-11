WWE Fastlane 2019: Samoa Joe vs. Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio vs. R-Truth US Championship Match, winners, video highlights and analysis

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 265 // 11 Mar 2019, 06:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The four participants of SmackDown's Fatal Four Way match from Tuesday, get another shot to steal the show, only this time at Fastlane.

Even though Andrade and Rey Mysterio were slated to settle their score with a singles match on the Fastlane Kickoff Show, during the kickoff show, the match was altered after Carmella petitioned for R-Truth to get a rematch backstage.

The four superstars renewed their rivalry with the second match of its kind in seven days. With Joe winning the title from R-Truth on during SmackDown's match, what could we expect from the PPV tilt?

Joe followed out R-Truth, Andrade and Rey Mysterio to the ring. As the bell rang, Andrade went for Mysterio and Joe went for Truth. Truth and Andrade were knocked out of the ring and Joe threw Mysterio under the bottom rope only for Andrade to catch him.

Truth clotheslined Andrade before he could DDT Mysterio on the outside, but Joe took everyone down with a suicide dive to the outside.

Andrade and Rey Mysterio make it back into the ring and Joe chopped and headbutted both in different corners. Joe went to the ropes but got his leg held by Truth. Andrade then propelled Mysterio over his head onto Joe, taking out the US Champion. Truth then pinned Andrade for a two-count.

After the pin attempt, Mysterio pulled off a double hurricanrana on Truth and Andrade in the same move. Insane.

Advertisement

Joe then took control again and got Truth in the Coquina Clutch only for it to be broken up by Mysterio, who kicked Joe in position for a 619, but he missed when Joe simply got up.

Samoa Joe then attempted a move but it was countered by a Mysterio DDT that only got Mysterio a two-count on the ensuing pin.

Mysterio then went back to the top rope but was stopped and mocked by Andrade when Andrade rolled his shoulders like Eddie Guerrero.

Truth stopped Andrade in his tracks and held Andrade on his shoulders for Mysterio to attempt a top-rope hurricanrana. Truth pinned Andrade and only got a two-count.

Joe then kicked Truth back into the corner but was stopped by a top-rope missile dropkick from Andrade. Andrade then did Two Amigos on Mysterio before Mysterio countered the third one into a pin for a two count.

El Idolo did a Gory Special on Rey only for Truth to break things up and gets two two-count pins on Andrade and Mysterio.Truth then threw Mysterio and Andrade into opposite corners, hit a splash on Mysterio but missed one on Andrade. Andrade then hit a Corkscrew Plancha on the outside of the ring

Rey Mysterio then followed it up with a hurricanrana to the outside to Andrade but then Zelina Vega superkicked Truth outside the ring. Carmella took exception and then kicked Vega and the two began to fight.

Andrade and Truth took the ladies off of each other, leaving Joe and Mysterio in the ring. Joe hit Mysterio with a Uranage. The pin was broken up by Truth and Andrade but Truth eventually set Joe and Andrade up for the 5 Knuckle Shuffle, only hitting Andrade with the move.

Joe sentoned on top of Truth to break up the pin and he then threw Truth out of the ring. Mysterio then hit a 619 on Joe and attempted the ensuing splash off the ropes, but is caught in a Coquina Clutch by Joe. Mysterio goes unconscious and Joe retained the US Championship.

Result: Winner and still United States Champion, Samoa Joe in an exciting barnburner of a match.

Advertisement